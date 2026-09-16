The NEA Backs Fred Clark — and Reparations. WI-7 Voters Deserve to Know Where Clark Stands.

Fred Clark, the Democrat running for the House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, has the full backing of the National Education Association (NEA), which lists Clark on its "Recommended Candidates" page. Clark is running to represent a massive district that spans almost 19,000 square miles of northern Wisconsin. It's home to 750,000 people and is 89 percent white.

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But if Fred Clark and the NEA have their way, the hardworking people of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District will be on the hook for millions in reparations. That's because the NEA supports federal legislation to study and develop a plan for reparations as well as "full repair" proposals for the descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States.

The NEA wants Congress to revisit and revive a decades-old bill, H.R. 40, that "would establish a commission to study the systemic pattern of human rights violations against African Americans, including crimes of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other forms of racial discrimination."

At its summer meeting, the NEA officially voted in favor of those reparations, and not just for slavery.

The National Education Association (NEA)—the largest teachers union in the USA—has officially voted to support REPARATIONS for Black Americans. pic.twitter.com/734xQqqbjC — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) July 7, 2026

The proposal also includes "educational reparations"

National Education Association business item 24 calls for "Educational Reparations." https://t.co/gJGZlQdnSm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2026

According to the NEA's Business Item 24, the NEA President, Princess R. Moss, will "write a letter to the United States Black Congressional Caucus introducing NEA Resolutions I-62, Educational Reparations, and discuss the enormous impact it would have on black/African Americans."

National Education Association business item 24 calls for "Educational Reparations." https://t.co/gJGZlQdnSm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2026

The NEA says educational reparations would "immediately reduce student loan debt, create equitable funding for HBCU's and support African American/black students in special education programs." It would also "eliminate property-tax-based education funding models."

Wisconsin sent more than 91,000 men to fight for the Union during the Civil War. More than 12,000 of them never came home. They fought at Gettysburg, Antietam, and countless other battlefields in a war that ultimately destroyed the institution of slavery in the United States. Wisconsin was also part of the Underground Railroad; escaped slaves would travel through the state to ports on Lake Michigan, where they would then travel north to Canada.

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More than 160 years later, Fred Clark is asking the people of northern Wisconsin to send him to Congress with the endorsement of an organization demanding reparations — both federal and "educational."

That means voters in Wisconsin's 7th District deserve to know this about Fred Clark: Does he agree with the NEA's reparations agenda? And if so, what exactly does he believe the taxpayers he wants to represent should be required to pay for it? Why should Northwoods Wisconsin families be on the hook for making amends for policies that were largely driven by Democrats?

The NEA has made its position known. Clark should make his known, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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