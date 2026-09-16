Tennessee Showed Up to Honor Desert Storm Veteran

Kenneth Biggs served our country bravely in Desert Storm, the 1991 campaign to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait. When Biggs passed away recently, with no family left to mourn him, the call went out to the good people of Tennessee to show up and give Biggs the patriotic farewell he deserved.

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A Call for Attendance has been issued for an unaccompanied veteran funeral on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM.



The service will honor Kenneth Biggs, a veteran who is being laid to rest with no known family to attend.



More information 👇 — Grey Wolff (@GWolff815) September 15, 2026

Biggs' funeral was set to take place yesterday morning at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee

The community is invited to stand in out of respect so he does not have to be buried alone.



Veteran Being Honored: Kenneth Biggs

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Mountain Home National Cemetery

215 Heroes Dr

Mountain Home (Johnson City), TN 37684 — Grey Wolff (@GWolff815) September 15, 2026

And show up they did. At least 300 people — all of them strangers — came out to honor Kenneth Biggs and celebrate his life.

Let's just say, Tennessee showed UP for a Desert Storm veteran Kenneth Biggs! At least 300 random strangers came to celebrate this brave hero.



Rest in peace, Kenneth. It was a pleasure being able to share this experience with so many others. pic.twitter.com/UpLcilk7rK — Grey Wolff (@GWolff815) September 15, 2026

Even the office staff attended.

God's honest truth, I had a delivery at the Cemetery office today. I got there at 11:15. There was no one in the whole office. I left the delivey in the front office. I'm assuming all the personnel were at the funeral. Wish I could have been there. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/TnPdCaAgW6 — Robert Lewis go Vols (@RobertL57037285) September 16, 2026

It's nice to see how many people support our troops.

This is how our heroes should be honored. Thank you for all you do. RIP Kenneth Biggs. — Woman🇺🇲 (@FemConserv) September 15, 2026

This is exactly how they should be honored.

Well-done Johnson City ,TN. https://t.co/LeTqvRmd9c — Just Call Me Jake (@Commando074) September 15, 2026

Well done, indeed.

It's not the first time Americans have stepped up to honor veterans. In May, crowds showed up to pay respects to WWII Navy veteran John Bernard Arnold III, and in March, Lonnie D. Wayman was laid to rest in Nashville with hundreds of strangers in attendance.

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