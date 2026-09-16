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Tennessee Showed Up to Honor Desert Storm Veteran

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 16, 2026 11:30 AM
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Tennessee Showed Up to Honor Desert Storm Veteran
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Kenneth Biggs served our country bravely in Desert Storm, the 1991 campaign to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait. When Biggs passed away recently, with no family left to mourn him, the call went out to the good people of Tennessee to show up and give Biggs the patriotic farewell he deserved.

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Biggs' funeral was set to take place yesterday morning at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee

And show up they did. At least 300 people — all of them strangers — came out to honor Kenneth Biggs and celebrate his life.

Even the office staff attended.

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It's nice to see how many people support our troops.

This is exactly how they should be honored.

Well done, indeed.

It's not the first time Americans have stepped up to honor veterans. In May, crowds showed up to pay respects to WWII Navy veteran John Bernard Arnold III, and in March, Lonnie D. Wayman was laid to rest in Nashville with hundreds of strangers in attendance.

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News Topics MILITARY | TENNESSEE | VETERANS | VETERANS DAY
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