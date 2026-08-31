What Would They Do Without Jews to Blame?

Maybe take personal responsibility?

If you waste enough of your life on the internet, you can learn a lot of news you can use.

According to Tucker Carlson —

Israel drove Putin to invade Ukraine in order to change the international monetary condition, though Putin has never suggested the same

Israel was either behind or the cause of Charlie Kirk’s murder by a gay yahoo from Utah

Israel killed tens of thousands of Gazan civilians intentionally, though no order to do so or video evidence exists to support such a claim

Israel placed sordid material on Hunter Biden’s laptop in order to besmirch the First Drug Addict

Israel got Donald Trump to go to war with Iran

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And so much more!

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) in opposing an antisemitism bill in Congress. At the same time, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) congratulated the guy who whipped him in the Republican Congressional primary by claiming that the opponent was in Tel Aviv, though he was not. Candace Owens has blamed Jews for many sins, including suggesting that Israel was behind the Kirk murder. Joe Kent may have told her that there were 12 Israeli cellphones in the crowd in Utah, so there you go — they used their collective electromagnetic energy to direct the bullet at the young father and husband. It’s so wonderful to blame Israel and Jews! Palestinians claim genocide, something that Western lefties and Muslims repeat endlessly and use to justify attacking plain old local Jews. Forget the IDF’s best bad guy to civilian kill ratio ever in urban warfare. Obviously, those Israelis meant to kill everybody when they gave polio vaccines to a million children and told Gazans to move away from areas of active fighting. Israel got its second black eye with “famine,” though we can see lots of fat Gazans and every week seems to have an opening of an exciting new Gazan restaurant with tantalizing food offerings. Never has famine been so good.

Today, it’s a weird thing to look at Elon Musk crouching around the remains of one of his early exploded rockets. If he was a Democrat, lefty, Muslim, or college student moron, we could easily put a bubble over his head with the thought, “How did Israel cause my rocket to explode? Did they direct lightning at it? Did they put a spy in my engineering department?” But Musk thought none of these things. Instead, he did his best to figure out what went wrong and has gone from strength to strength as he increases his rocket size and the frequency of his launches and recoveries. Do you see how this works? When you don’t blame Israel and/or the Jews, you might actually look for the real sources of the problems in your life. If Thomas Massie had not pretended to make long-distance calls to Tel Aviv, he might have found the time to understand that his moves against Donald Trump ended his ride in a MAGA-heavy Republican Party. Maybe if Tucker could get that pinch between his cheek and gums out of his mouth, he might realize that his best buddy Hunter Biden is a loser and has stated in court, under oath, to be the absolute and undisputed owner of the “laptop from hell”. But once you blame Israel, then you are free from finding the real cause of your or others’ problems. You can pin it on the Jews, hate them, cause others to hate them, and then leave your own personal failings in place. Even the lawyers representing Kirk’s actual murderer, Tyler Robinson, have said that they want nothing to do with the wackos claiming that there is more to the murder than meets the eye and the damning evidence against their client.

The Jews being blamed for everything obviously is not a new trope. We have enough material from Nazi Germany and previous periods from Russia and other countries in which the Jews were blamed for military failures, economic problems, illness, and social unrest. No country that engaged in the blame-the-Jews game came out well. The Russian czars and communists hated the Jews, and look how their reigns ended. The Nazis obviously did their best to wipe out European Jewry, and we know how that worked out for them in the end. If a person blames his cancer on a pulled muscle, it can only mean that the cancer will get worse for a lack of addressing and dealing with the real problem in his body. This is not Nobel Prize stuff, but rather the obvious. But what would you rather do: face the music for your failings or blame somebody else for the same? Would you rather take responsibility for your failures and shortcomings or pin it on some group that has no ability to fight back? Even today, when Israel probably has nuclear warheads and definitely has advanced weapons systems, what can she do against the international slanderers like those paid for by Turkey and Qatar? You think that they’ll send assassination squads to deal with Muslim and lefty agitators and risk their relations with Western governments? When Dubai figured out that the Mossad took out a Hamas official in 2010, there were international repercussions. So even “powerful” Israel finds itself in the same position as German Jews accused by Hitler of causing the loss of World War I and of being in cahoots with “international Bolshevism”: it really can’t do anything. Sure, it can put out statements, cite statistics, and show proofs. But when people hate Jews, nothing matters. The iPhone 17e has Israeli tech in it! You think that anyone will get rid of his phone? You think that anyone will like Israel and its genius Jewish engineers more because of it? Nada.

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And the ailment is all but incurable. People, religions, and individuals have found it very convenient to blame Jews and, for the past 100 years, “Zionists” (euphemistically = Jews) for all that is wrong. Look at the Palestinians. They are complete losers. They have contributed nothing to mankind beyond suicide bombings and hijackings; they make no effort to move forward, they have no interest in peace if it involves living alongside Israel, and they are always complaining. But if you listen to their politicians, from Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to whoever is running Hamas this week, all of their problems and failures are due to the Jews. They have received and squandered endless billions given by the international community. They love getting money for nothing and without any strings of being less Jew hating in their actions and behavior. Their political speeches blame Israel but never show any introspection or consideration that maybe — just maybe — they are somewhat complicit in being losers and not having their own state. The Palestinians and more generally Arabs remind me of the Harry Potter “Dementors” — they suck life out of everything around them. There is nothing positive about them or their behavior. Anything they touch, like Bethlehem, withers and dies. The city used to be 85 percent Christian, but under Palestinian Authority rule, it is now only 15 percent or so, and Christian residents suffer from the intolerant Muslim majority. Show me one country in the region (including the Palestinian Authority areas) that is Western, advanced, literate, of a high health standard. Put your answers in the comments below. That should not take very long.

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Post-October 7th, we are living through an increased spasm of “blame all of the world’s problems on Israel. Increased Muslim populations in the West, a bored and hateful Western left, the retarded losers of the “Woke Reich”, Qatari and Turkish money — all of these things have come together to make an unhealthy brew of Jew and Israel hatred. Jews minding their own business with no clear connection to Israel are harassed on the streets of Western nations.

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