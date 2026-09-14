This Actor Fled California, and He Said It's a Failed State

Actor Zachary Levi, known for his work on the NBC series "Chuck" as well as several movies including "Shazam" (2019) and "Tangled" (2010), left California for a friendlier political and economic climate in Texas. And Now he's saying that his former home is a failed state that is — literally and figuratively — on fire.

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Zachary Levi calls California a 'failed state' that is 'literally and figuratively on fire' after Texas move https://t.co/ZPWlpEiltW pic.twitter.com/16jfoVmAvS — California Post (@californiapost) September 13, 2026

Here's more:

Zachary Levi isn’t holding back about why he packed up and left his home state of California for Texas. In 2017, the 45-year-old actor, who is starring in the upcoming action thriller “The Fix,” sold his home in Los Angeles and bought a ranch outside Austin. During a recent interview with Fox News Digital alongside his “The Fix” co-star Liam Neeson, Levi candidly opened up about why he left the Golden State. “I grew up in California. I love California. It is a failed state,” he said. “It is literally and figuratively on fire.”

Along with his disillusionment with California, the “Chuck” star explained that his departure was rooted in a long-standing desire to rethink how the entertainment industry operates from the inside out.

On that last point, Levi says that he was "compelled by God" to "build a better Hollywood."

His vision is a new United Artists kind of studio owned by the artists. Levi told The New York Post that his model would "cut out the middlemen" and allow for them to "build a community." The studio would not just be a place to work, but a place where actors and production assistants could live, where kids could go to school, and there would even be an organic farm.

Levi found 75 acres outside of Austin to develop Wyldwood Studios, a $100 million film campus and community in Bastrop County. The first two soundstages are scheduled to open next year.

Compare this to what Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said about his failed state. He said stories about the problems California has — most of them due to his incompetent and corrupt leadership — are all lies from "right-wing media." There's no accountability, no acknowledgment of reality, and no leadership.

It will take decades to undo the damage @GavinNewsom has done to California https://t.co/lbQdXHmyCG — Mr Moverandshaker (@mrmoveriii) September 14, 2026

At a minimum, decades. And Newsom wants to take that damage to D.C. and turn the entire country into California.

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