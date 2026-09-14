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Tom Tiffany Thanks First Responders and Supporters Following Scary Weekend Incident

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 6:00 PM
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Tom Tiffany Thanks First Responders and Supporters Following Scary Weekend Incident
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Over the weekend, Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany's plane experienced an emergency on a return trip from a campaign event. After losing power, the aircraft came down in Lake Wausau; Tiffany and the pilot escaped and swam to shore. They both suffered only minor injuries.

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Local media, as always, covered the incident, but Tom Tiffany has nothing but gratitude for the first responders who came to his aid after the landing. He also thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers his way.

"I just want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family after our plane went down in Lake Wausau," Tiffany said. "We're so grateful for them. And thank you to the first responders that pulled us out of Lake Wausau. They represent the best of Wisconsin. I just want you to know that I'm okay and I'm ready to get back to work for you."

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We are grateful Tiffany is okay.

Tiffany was returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner. Tiffany said the plane, described as a four-seat Bonanza, lost power while approaching the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said the first 911 call came in at 8:49 PM Saturday. The sheriff's office identified the pilot as 73-year-old Leonard "Lenny" Boltz from Pearson.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TOM COTTON | USA | WISCONSIN
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