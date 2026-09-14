Tom Tiffany Thanks First Responders and Supporters Following Scary Weekend Incident

Over the weekend, Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany's plane experienced an emergency on a return trip from a campaign event. After losing power, the aircraft came down in Lake Wausau; Tiffany and the pilot escaped and swam to shore. They both suffered only minor injuries.

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Local media, as always, covered the incident, but Tom Tiffany has nothing but gratitude for the first responders who came to his aid after the landing. He also thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers his way.

I just want to say thank you for your prayers and support.



We were incredibly fortunate, and I’m thankful the pilot and I are both doing well. The experience was a reminder to never take a single day for granted.



Thank you to the 911 dispatcher, the Wausau Fire Department crew… pic.twitter.com/NTL6K2mog0 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 13, 2026

"I just want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family after our plane went down in Lake Wausau," Tiffany said. "We're so grateful for them. And thank you to the first responders that pulled us out of Lake Wausau. They represent the best of Wisconsin. I just want you to know that I'm okay and I'm ready to get back to work for you."

God is good!. All the time.



All the time. God is good!@TomTiffanyWI we are sorry you had to endure this horrific trauma be grateful to God that you survived and are back on your feet! https://t.co/WFEHXoLdOi — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 14, 2026

We are grateful Tiffany is okay.

Tom has handled a legitimately scary situation with grace, determination, and a focus on other people.



It’s those qualities (and more) that make him the best person to be Wisconsin’s next governor. 51 more days, let’s get this thing done! https://t.co/Heb9eg9F23 — Benjamin Garbedian (@actuallyBG) September 14, 2026

Tiffany was returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner. Tiffany said the plane, described as a four-seat Bonanza, lost power while approaching the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said the first 911 call came in at 8:49 PM Saturday. The sheriff's office identified the pilot as 73-year-old Leonard "Lenny" Boltz from Pearson.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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