Here's Why Police Responded to Kamala Harris' Malibu Home Over the Weekend

Police responded to the $8 million Malibu home of former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris over the weekend. Why? Because a "mystery woman" showed up on the property.

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The police were called around 10:30 PM on Friday after the woman showed up twice and "illegally entered" the grounds.

Police rush to Kamala Harris' $8M Malibu mansion over report of mystery woman on property https://t.co/Un2O8jfivb pic.twitter.com/gRlTlxiedm — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2026

Here's more:

The woman had gotten dropped off by an Uber and contacted security at the pricey pad, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said.

After being told she couldn’t stay, the woman left but returned again, leading to a call to police about a possible trespasser. Police took a report at the scene, but the woman was not arrested or cited. The incident was first reported by TMZ. It’s unclear why the woman was there. Police said the woman never entered the home and voluntarily left when asked by deputies. A Harris spokesperson said that neither the former vice president nor her husband were home at the time.

It's so ironic. Democrats have told us for years that borders are racist, that America was built on "stolen land," that they must abolish the police and private property.

But when a woman shows up at Kamala's pricey pad, borders matter, private property is sacred, and they call the police.

Ohhh so democrats do love the police…. Doesn’t she realize that person might have been hungry or just thirsty? How sad she wants a criminal arrested just for trying to get by 🤣 — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) September 13, 2026

It's racist to call the police. Or at least that's what we've been told.

Wait. Someone who shouldn't be on her property is now a problem? — Ohms13 (@ohms133) September 13, 2026

On her property, it's a problem. On yours, that's Democrat policy.

No one is illegal on stolen land, amirite? — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) September 12, 2026

That's what Democrats have said.

Secure borders and police for me, but not for thee https://t.co/yynXLHI4dw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 13, 2026

That's the motto of the Democrat Party: Rules for thee, but not for me.

This is the woman who opened up our borders for millions of unvetted foreigners btw



Apparently she likes borders but only the one around her house. https://t.co/AZQsDHd8gy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Why not send a social worker?https://t.co/68cmKjunmS — JWF (@JammieWF) September 13, 2026

That's what Democrats want to do when you need help and protection from criminals, after all.

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