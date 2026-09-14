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Here's Why Police Responded to Kamala Harris' Malibu Home Over the Weekend

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 9:00 AM
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Here's Why Police Responded to Kamala Harris' Malibu Home Over the Weekend
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Police responded to the $8 million Malibu home of former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris over the weekend. Why? Because a "mystery woman" showed up on the property.

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The police were called around 10:30 PM on Friday after the woman showed up twice and "illegally entered" the grounds.

Here's more:

The woman had gotten dropped off by an Uber and contacted security at the pricey pad, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said.


After being told she couldn’t stay, the woman left but returned again, leading to a call to police about a possible trespasser.

Police took a report at the scene, but the woman was not arrested or cited. The incident was first reported by TMZ.

It’s unclear why the woman was there. Police said the woman never entered the home and voluntarily left when asked by deputies.

A Harris spokesperson said that neither the former vice president nor her husband were home at the time.

It's so ironic. Democrats have told us for years that borders are racist, that America was built on "stolen land," that they must abolish the police and private property.

But when a woman shows up at Kamala's pricey pad, borders matter, private property is sacred, and they call the police.

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It's racist to call the police. Or at least that's what we've been told.

On her property, it's a problem. On yours, that's Democrat policy.

That's what Democrats have said.

That's the motto of the Democrat Party: Rules for thee, but not for me.

That's (D)ifferent.

That's what Democrats want to do when you need help and protection from criminals, after all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER SECURITY | CALIFORNIA | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS
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