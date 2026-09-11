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Here's What George Mason University Did After a Minor Traffic Accident on Campus

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 9:00 AM
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Here's What George Mason University Did After a Minor Traffic Accident on Campus
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This is deranged, even for the anti-police crowd. At George Mason University's (GMU) Fairfax Campus, a campus bus was in a minor traffic accident. If you've ever been in one of those — whether minor or serious — the police always respond. Someone is usually at fault; insurance companies need the police report, etc.

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But GMU officials decided that the mere presence of police responding to this minor traffic accident, was triggering enough for some students that they offered counseling on campus.

No, really.

The email reads (emphasis added):

Dear George Mason Community,

Earlier today, emergency vehicles, including police personnel, responded to an incident on the Fairfax Campus.

We recognize that some members of our community may have witnessed the response and may be feeling concerned or distressed by what they observed.

The situation has been resolved, and there is no risk to the university community.

We understand that incidents involving emergency responders can be unsettling. Members of our community who would like support are encouraged to access available resources.

Now, remember. This was a minor accident between a car and a bus. No one was seriously injured. No one died. There was no violence.

But GMU decided that some students might be triggered by the presence of police on campus, police who were doing their job, and offered counseling. This is why you're paying more than $14,000 a semester for tuition at GMU, by the way.

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How many of these students would call the police if someone said mean words to them? Probably most.

Probably.

Yeah, there were a lot of first responders on 9/11. Might be triggering, too.

Yes, it will.

Look at Massachusetts. We're literally telling women they can kill their children if they're having PMS. Nothing good comes of these infantilizing behaviors.

Simply incredible. They have no idea what real violence, danger, and struggle look like. None whatsoever.

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We bet the Venn diagram of the people triggered by police and the people cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk is a circle.

This should be grounds for immediate expulsion, of course. And good luck in the real world, where law enforcement exists.

Did some student complain about the presence of police on campus? Or did some overpaid DEI staffer see the accident and decide some students might have their feelings hurt by seeing police on campus? We should demand answers of GMU officials as well as whether or not a student actually used these services because of a minor traffic accident.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | CAMPUS CARRY | LAW AND ORDER | MENTAL HEALTH
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