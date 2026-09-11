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Poll Shows Americans' Views on Islam Are More Negative Than After 9/11

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 8:30 AM
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Poll Shows Americans' Views on Islam Are More Negative Than After 9/11
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Today is the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans and fundamentally changed the world. Those attacks happened because Islamists hated America, its prosperity, and its people. So they hijacked planes and flew them into the symbols of our power and strength — the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. They also wanted to take out the Capitol, but the heroes of Flight 93 made sure they didn't get to destroy that, too.

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In the quarter century since 9/11, and after George W. Bush tried to assure the world that Islam is a religion of peace, we've had two decades of terrorist attacks (both across the world and here at home), wars, and the cultural changes from mass Islamic migration to realize that's not true, and Americans' views on Islam are now more negative than they were after 9/11.

No one should be surprised by this. When Muslims in Dearborn tell Americans they're not welcome, when a Hezbollah-inspired Muslim in West Bloomfield Township tries to murder Jewish children, when Islamists slaughter Christians en masse in Africa, and when Islamic fraudsters in Minneapolis steal billions, people take notice.

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia."

We have eyes and ears.

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Including Benghazi, where four Americans died.

No, we've had 25 years to pay attention.

Yes, exactly this.

And systematically oppressing women and anyone who isn't Muslim.

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News Topics 9/11 | HEROES OF 9/11 | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM
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