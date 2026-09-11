Poll Shows Americans' Views on Islam Are More Negative Than After 9/11

Today is the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans and fundamentally changed the world. Those attacks happened because Islamists hated America, its prosperity, and its people. So they hijacked planes and flew them into the symbols of our power and strength — the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. They also wanted to take out the Capitol, but the heroes of Flight 93 made sure they didn't get to destroy that, too.

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In the quarter century since 9/11, and after George W. Bush tried to assure the world that Islam is a religion of peace, we've had two decades of terrorist attacks (both across the world and here at home), wars, and the cultural changes from mass Islamic migration to realize that's not true, and Americans' views on Islam are now more negative than they were after 9/11.

Americans' views on Islam are more negative than they were after 9/11 pic.twitter.com/pq9RpNZ2QL — Rozina Ali (@rozina_ali) September 10, 2026

No one should be surprised by this. When Muslims in Dearborn tell Americans they're not welcome, when a Hezbollah-inspired Muslim in West Bloomfield Township tries to murder Jewish children, when Islamists slaughter Christians en masse in Africa, and when Islamic fraudsters in Minneapolis steal billions, people take notice.

With good reason. Everyone sees clearly now that Islam is not a religion of peace but a plague of civilization-destroying locusts. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) September 11, 2026

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia."

Possible because we have experienced 25 years of Islamic religious fundamentalist violence since then. Hamas, Hezballah, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabbab, Jamaat Nusrat Al Islam wal Muslimeen, Boko Haram, Abu Sayyaf, Jemaah Islamiyah... etc.



Just a thought. — Kevin Francis Aurslanian Sullivan Bresnahan (@ktbresnahan) September 11, 2026

We have eyes and ears.

There were atrocious attacks on Americans by Islamist terrorists after 9/11 — AzorTheReturn (@AzorTheReturn) September 11, 2026

Including Benghazi, where four Americans died.

The right has had 25 years to lie, smear, fearmonger, create an entire well-funded vicious Islamophobia industry. https://t.co/P4O9ZLRqh9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2026

No, we've had 25 years to pay attention.

9/11 itself didn't create much Islamophobia.



The problem was the, "I don't support terrorism BUT" which was consistently stated afterward. After awhile Republicans saw the problem as not just an extremist group but broader cultural norms and grievances. https://t.co/f9MTTtx50l — Sid (@SidPolitics) September 10, 2026

Yes, exactly this.

Probably nothing to do with it being the only modern religion used by fathers to justify killing their daughters in the name of "honor." https://t.co/bBA3GhpWM6 — Herman Hermanson (@HermanSonofHerm) September 11, 2026

And systematically oppressing women and anyone who isn't Muslim.

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