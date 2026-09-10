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This Democrat Lawyer Is Lying About President Trump's USPS Mail-In Ballot Rules

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 10:45 AM
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This Democrat Lawyer Is Lying About President Trump's USPS Mail-In Ballot Rules
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A week ago, CNN's Wolf Blitzer was forced to issue an on-air correction after he shared fake news about President Trump's mail-in ballot executive order. During an interview with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Blitzer falsely claimed that military personnel and others serving overseas in various capacities would be impacted by the change.

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Blitzer later "clarified" that the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act already covers our military members, diplomats, and other overseas workers and they were not impacted by the new mail-in voting executive order.

But that didn't stop Democrat lawyer Marc Elias from lying again about the rule, claiming it would disenfranchise overseas voters.

This just isn't true, and even Wolf Blitzer was forced to admit it.

That's what they do best.

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Elias knows that. But he's hoping his audience does not.

Exactly. This is as much a "nonpartisan" group as this writer is the Queen of England.

They have no policies to run on, they have no ideas to offer the American people. All they have is lies and a promise to weaponize government and destroy America if they get into power.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | CNN | DONALD TRUMP | MILITARY
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