This Democrat Lawyer Is Lying About President Trump's USPS Mail-In Ballot Rules

A week ago, CNN's Wolf Blitzer was forced to issue an on-air correction after he shared fake news about President Trump's mail-in ballot executive order. During an interview with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Blitzer falsely claimed that military personnel and others serving overseas in various capacities would be impacted by the change.

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Blitzer later "clarified" that the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act already covers our military members, diplomats, and other overseas workers and they were not impacted by the new mail-in voting executive order.

But that didn't stop Democrat lawyer Marc Elias from lying again about the rule, claiming it would disenfranchise overseas voters.

🚨BREAKING: A nonpartisan network of former military and civilian leaders is warning that hundreds of thousands of overseas voters could be disenfranchised if a new USPS rule based on the president’s order is allowed to stand. https://t.co/Pv3eKkMaQ3 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 9, 2026

This just isn't true, and even Wolf Blitzer was forced to admit it.

What a shameless liar — streiff (@streiffredstate) September 10, 2026

That's what they do best.

Gaslighting.



Ballots coming from overseas and military voters are exempt from the new regulation's requirements. https://t.co/mwkVXJ2nII — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) September 9, 2026

Elias knows that. But he's hoping his audience does not.

Exactly. This is as much a "nonpartisan" group as this writer is the Queen of England.

All they do is lie https://t.co/bEkvhmjuEu — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 10, 2026

They have no policies to run on, they have no ideas to offer the American people. All they have is lies and a promise to weaponize government and destroy America if they get into power.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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