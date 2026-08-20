Democrats Insisted Illegal Aliens Weren't Getting Benefits, So Why Did They Make This Request?

Democrats have insisted that illegal aliens are not getting benefits like SNAP, Medicare, and Medicaid. We all know that's a lie, because every time Republicans try to pass legislation barring illegal aliens from getting those benefits, Democrats lose their minds. And every time a Democrat says President Trump has "cut Medicaid for people," what they really mean is he's cut it for illegal aliens.

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And if that's not happening, why would Democrats request that Medicaid stop sharing information with ICE? Because that's what they just did.

Democrats demand Medicaid stop sharing info with ICE https://t.co/3KFMslxtWm — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2026

Here's more:

Democratic senators on Tuesday accused the Trump administration of violating a court order and demanded that Medicaid data stop being shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for use in deportation proceedings. Under a federal injunction issued in December from District Judge Vince Chhabria in California, HHS could share only basic data, such as addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and citizenship or immigration status. The ruling also barred ICE from collecting information on lawful permanent residents or citizens. "The Trump administration's lawlessness and abuse of sensitive health information brazenly infringes on enrollee privacy," the senators wrote in separate letters to the HHS and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

They told us that illegal aliens weren't getting these benefits.

Wait wait wait Democrats assured me illegals weren’t getting benefits. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 19, 2026

They lied.

So the Dems are admitting they LIE whenever they claim that illegals don't get federal benefits? Hm. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) August 19, 2026

Yes, they're admitting it.

Why would Medicaid have info for illegals, Democrats? Huh. https://t.co/qNPYiTlszr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 19, 2026

We all know why. Democrats are using our tax dollars to give benefits to illegals.

Chuck Schumer told us that Illegal Immigrants do not receive Medicaid.

Why are Democrats calling for Medicaid to stop sharing information with ICE?

Did CNN lie (again) when they "Fact Checked" this?https://t.co/UF9h2ULCU9 https://t.co/F5iaPyTP2M pic.twitter.com/JO0M8uIqyF — Veterans and First Responders (@VetsUSAandUK) August 19, 2026

There it is, folks. Chuck Schumer himself, flanked by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Patty Murray, saying illegal aliens don't get benefits.

There are no lengths to which the Democrats won't go to protect illegal aliens and give them benefits paid for by hard-working Americans. It's an insult to us all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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