Everyone Was Shocked to Learn Art Garfunkel Is Still Alive As He Considers Leaving the US Over Trump

This writer honestly thought singer-songwriter Art Garfunkel had died ages ago. He's still alive, even if his career really isn't. But the revelation that half of the "Bridge Over Troubled Water" duo was still around came after Garfunkel said he was going to leave the United States because of President Trump.

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Singer Art Garfunkel Is Considering Leaving the U.S. Because of Trump https://t.co/RTFaWXUSmA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 8, 2026

Here's more:

Garfunkel went on to admit that he has been thinking seriously about fleeing the United States. “I’m not aboard, and I’m thinking of leaving the country, frankly,” the “The Sound of Silence” singer said. “It’s real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water’s rising, that so many people are starving.” “When Donald Trump took over Venezuela, are those the new rules? Just take over a country and run it?” Garfunkel added. “It’s shocking, and you think: how on earth are we gonna change the presidency?” The 84-year-old singer went on to declare, “But Trump won’t last forever. So we’ve got to hope.”

This is so tiresome. No one fled the country because Biden was president. But these celebrities have to throw a tantrum when an election doesn't go their way.

thanks for letting us know he's still alive — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 8, 2026

This was a common refrain.

I thought he died? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 9, 2026

So many people thought he was gone; this writer is glad she wasn't alone.

Wow, I don't blame him. It's the only sane thing to do if you're a celebrity who has the means to leave. Hopefully, he can convince some other celebrities to leave with him before it's too later. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 8, 2026

They should all renounce their citizenship, too, just to be safe.

America couldn't pick Art Garfunkel out of a police lineup https://t.co/CrF4Mhtlst — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 8, 2026

Nope.

Nike may be getting kicked out of the S&P 100, but their slogan still applies:



Just do it. https://t.co/rBzDpB8syr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 8, 2026

We'll help Art pack.

You don't need to announce you are leaving the country. Just leave. https://t.co/PQMfI9up93 pic.twitter.com/J71akMNqRS — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 8, 2026

This is very well done.

NOT ART GARFUNKEL!!



I may have to rethink my entire political outlook, given this devastating news.



(Also, TIL that Art Garfunkel is still breathing.) https://t.co/g3m9c2Jiax — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 8, 2026

However will we survive without half of Simon & Garfunkel?

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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