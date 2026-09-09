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Everyone Was Shocked to Learn Art Garfunkel Is Still Alive As He Considers Leaving the US Over Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 5:30 PM
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Everyone Was Shocked to Learn Art Garfunkel Is Still Alive As He Considers Leaving the US Over Trump
AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

This writer honestly thought singer-songwriter Art Garfunkel had died ages ago. He's still alive, even if his career really isn't. But the revelation that half of the "Bridge Over Troubled Water" duo was still around came after Garfunkel said he was going to leave the United States because of President Trump.

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Garfunkel went on to admit that he has been thinking seriously about fleeing the United States.

“I’m not aboard, and I’m thinking of leaving the country, frankly,” the “The Sound of Silence” singer said. “It’s real that the planet is getting warmer, that the water’s rising, that so many people are starving.”

“When Donald Trump took over Venezuela, are those the new rules? Just take over a country and run it?” Garfunkel added. “It’s shocking, and you think: how on earth are we gonna change the presidency?”

The 84-year-old singer went on to declare, “But Trump won’t last forever. So we’ve got to hope.”

This is so tiresome. No one fled the country because Biden was president. But these celebrities have to throw a tantrum when an election doesn't go their way.

This was a common refrain.

So many people thought he was gone; this writer is glad she wasn't alone.

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They should all renounce their citizenship, too, just to be safe.

Nope.

We'll help Art pack.

This is very well done.

However will we survive without half of Simon & Garfunkel?

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT | USA
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