After These Texts, No Wonder Why Karmelo Anthony's Appeal Got Trashed

Karmelo Anthony’s appeal for a new trial is over, but his defense team remains confident they can do something about his murder conviction. Anthony killed Austin Metcalf, 17, at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. He was found guilty of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years. Some claimed the jury was all-white, but that was false. In fact, the more we learn about this kid, the more disturbing things become, including hateful messages about black women and others in texts to his girlfriend, Valeria Perez. The fascination with weapons was already documented (via NY Post):

Karmelo Anthony posed with guns and went on racist, violent rants over text messages before he fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, according to a trove of newly unearthed documents.

The 75-page dossier offers insight into Anthony’s disturbing past — and was never revealed to jurors during his murder trial as part of a “gentleman’s agreement” between prosecutors and his defense team.

Photos show Anthony flashing a handgun in a screenshot of a video he recorded in November 2024, just five months before he killed Metcalf in a tent at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

[…]

Just one week before the killing, Anthony, who is black, also sent multiple racist texts to his girlfriend, Valeria Perez, in which he espoused hatred for other black people.

“I f—king despise black bitches,” he said, according to a screenshot of the message exchange.

“F—king n—ers,” he wrote, according to the docs. “They need to go die.”

In a separate homophobic rant about gay people in June 2021, Anthony told a friend that “These f—king gay people are f—king everything up.” He said he hated then-president Joe Biden because he’s “Gay ASB [as balls],” according to the document.

The text messages also revealed Anthony’s alleged criminal activity and his increasingly violent behavior before the stabbing.

In one text from October 2024, he told Perez he “might gt [go to] jail” after claiming he broke into a neighbor’s home and stole a watch. The next month, he bragged to his girlfriend about bringing a gun and knife to school.