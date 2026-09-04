This DSA Leader Is a Working Class Fraud and Now Activists Want Him Ousted From the Party

We all know that the vast majority of the members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are spoiled, hypocritical rich kids cosplaying as the proletariat. Cea Weaver, the housing advisor to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, wants to take away your private property while she lives in a nice apartment and her mom owns a mansion in Tennessee. Same thing with Gustavo Gordillo, the DSA leader who made the rounds on news networks to tout the group's communist ideology.

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But he's a phony, too.

Not only does Gordillo live in a $1.5 million New York home paid for by his parents, he was recently fined for doing renovations without a permit. He was also exposed for not using union workers to fix up his place. That's not the worst of it, however. It turns out his immigrant backstory was also a lie.

So all of DSA's Gustavo Gordillo's story is a lie.



His parents didn't even immigrate from Peru. His grandfather did and became a successful psychiatrist, married an American woman and had Gustavo's father here who has a $90 million telecoms company.https://t.co/5IyRnmO704 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) August 30, 2026

Incredible on so many levels. Not only because Gordillo was caught lying — again — but because Gordillo's lie basically admitted that America, that supposedly evil bastion of capitalism, made Gordillo's father very rich.

That last part is true, but a recently discovered 2021 obituary for Gordillo's paternal grandfather, Manuel Gordillo, said he came to the U.S. and became a medical resident, earning citizenship in 1964. Manuel Gordillo met Ruth, a nurse. They had nine children — including Gustavo Gordillo's father.

Gordillo's parents live in Miami and his father, an engineer, founded a $90 million telecommunications firm.

The pressure to respond prompted the DSA leader to address the controversy. And then Gordillo lied. Again.

NYC DSA bigwig Gustavo Gordillo breaks silence on phony working class cred - and lies again https://t.co/LisnFRhuJa pic.twitter.com/ejudL1fwpU — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2026

During his statement on the issue, which Gordillo called "pure lies and fabrication," he also said he quit his union job to focus on his work with the DSA.

In reality, Gordillo, a union electrician, was fired in March for failing to show up to work. The New York Post also said Gordillo stopped paying rent on the Crown Heights apartment while also demanding a $95,000 annual salary from the DSA.

Civil rights leaders and public housing advocates have demanded Gordillo quit his position with the DSA. Rev. Kevin McCall was at a rally outside Gordillo's home and told The New York Post, "The problem boils down to the lying. Because if a person that lives in public housing is looking up to you, is hearing things you say that you ... stand for, and then it's a lie, it doesn't make no sense."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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