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Rosie O'Donnell Did Not Just Say This About ICE, Did She?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 2:45 PM
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Rosie O'Donnell Did Not Just Say This About ICE, Did She?
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Trump Derangement Syndrome is running rampant in Hollywood, and has been for the better part of a decade. One of the worst cases of TDS is Rosie O'Donnell, who actually moved to Europe to "escape" America under a Trump administration. Rumor has it she's looking to re-establish a part-time home in New Jersey, but that's a topic for another story. 

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O'Donnell, who is so deranged her therapist couldn't even get her to go a few hours without mentioning President Trump, just levied some insane and insulting accusations against ICE.

"Countries have fallen, stronger and bigger than ours, to fascism and, you know, World War II we lost a lot of Americans over there, doing what was right," O'Donnell said. "Ending this genocide, this holocaust."

"And we all vowed never again, remember? Never again would we allow. Why did the German people allow that? Why did they? Nobody thought it was that bad and they started making gas chambers," she continued. "We're making concentration camps. We're rounding up people without a warrant. We're raping children in detention, in ICE detention, that they're all getting pregnant. And they're separated, males and females. Who has access to those girls? What happens to their babies? What do they do with them? There are big questions."

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She's insane. Literally none of what she said is true, but it sure trivializes the Holocaust.

Yeah.

Facts don't matter to people like O'Donnell.

Hundreds of thousands of children went missing under Biden, and many of them were sex trafficked and abused. Where was Rosie's outrage then?

But tell us more about how Jimmy Kimmel's show is "entertainment," CBS.

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That's right. O'Donnell is reportedly rejoining the cast of The View. Remind us how that's a "bona-fide" news program with the likes of Rosie, Behar, and Goldberg on the panel?

This is what the Democrats are and what they do: lie and smear ICE agents who are simply doing their job and enforcing the laws passed by Republicans and Democrats. ICE is not some rogue agency doing whatever it wants. But rather than run on a platform of repealing our immigration laws, Democrats are arguing for abolishing the mechanism that enforces them, thereby rendering our immigration laws moot.

Lies like this help sway opinion towards defunding and abolishing ICE.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HOLOCAUST | ICE | THE VIEW | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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