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People Remember the 1980s Fondly, So the Left Has to Gaslight Us About It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 03, 2026 9:00 AM
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People Remember the 1980s Fondly, So the Left Has to Gaslight Us About It
Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

This writer vaguely remembers the 19'80s. Born in 1983, her first real, notable memory of a news story was the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. But apparently, people who do remember the 1980s better are looking back on the decade fondly. It's not like pop culture hasn't influenced that. The hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" takes place in the 1980s and is full of the nostalgic references people loved.

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But because leftists are inherently miserable people, they have to take any flash of joy and destroy it by saying things are awful. They're awful today, they were awful yesterday, they'll be awful tomorrow. It's a terrible way to go through life, and misery loves company, which is why Ryan Reynolds seems eager to throw cold water on the love of the 1980s.

Reynolds was born in 1976. He wasn't even an adult in the 1980s. If anyone was having a miserable time in the 1980s, it wasn't him.

"What's interesting when you get far enough away from a time period that's quite distinct, I think there's always a lovely feeling associated with it. It's almost like you pave over all the trauma with like puppy dogs and ice cream," Reynolds said. "And the 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a f***ing mess."

"I think when you look back at 2026, and this era, I think you're going to pick on the big ticket items that don't really, didn't really leave the footprint culturally that you think it would," he continued.

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Neither does he.

Perhaps.

But a Democrat was in charge in the '70s, so everything was great. That ick Reagan ran the country in the 1980s, so everything must've been terrible.

He is Canadian, so that's a strong possibility.

Not the one the rest of us did, apparently.

Yes, he is. Seems to be a theme in Hollywood.

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GenX did make the '80s awesome.

That's what they always do, and then they wonder why their films struggle at the box office.

Heh.

All of that, according to the Left, is bad.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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