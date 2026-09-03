People Remember the 1980s Fondly, So the Left Has to Gaslight Us About It

This writer vaguely remembers the 19'80s. Born in 1983, her first real, notable memory of a news story was the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. But apparently, people who do remember the 1980s better are looking back on the decade fondly. It's not like pop culture hasn't influenced that. The hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" takes place in the 1980s and is full of the nostalgic references people loved.

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But because leftists are inherently miserable people, they have to take any flash of joy and destroy it by saying things are awful. They're awful today, they were awful yesterday, they'll be awful tomorrow. It's a terrible way to go through life, and misery loves company, which is why Ryan Reynolds seems eager to throw cold water on the love of the 1980s.

Ryan Reynolds says ’80s nostalgia “paves over all the trauma” of the “tumultuous” decade:



“The 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a f***ing mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off… pic.twitter.com/CvNE3KLfff — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2026

Reynolds was born in 1976. He wasn't even an adult in the 1980s. If anyone was having a miserable time in the 1980s, it wasn't him.

"What's interesting when you get far enough away from a time period that's quite distinct, I think there's always a lovely feeling associated with it. It's almost like you pave over all the trauma with like puppy dogs and ice cream," Reynolds said. "And the 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a f***ing mess."

"I think when you look back at 2026, and this era, I think you're going to pick on the big ticket items that don't really, didn't really leave the footprint culturally that you think it would," he continued.

I have no idea what he's talking about — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 3, 2026

Neither does he.

Ryan Reynolds was 4 years old when the 80's started.



Maybe he was "brutalized" by not getting as many Jello Pudding Cups as he wanted. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 3, 2026

Perhaps.

The 70s were far worse. The 80s were a celebration that the 70s were over. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 3, 2026

But a Democrat was in charge in the '70s, so everything was great. That ick Reagan ran the country in the 1980s, so everything must've been terrible.

I was born in 1972 and grew up in the 80s. I have no idea what he’s talking about. The 80s were awesome. Maybe he’s talking about Canada? — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) September 3, 2026

He is Canadian, so that's a strong possibility.

What '80s did he live through? https://t.co/K0zfeSSocD — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 3, 2026

Not the one the rest of us did, apparently.

Lowkey he’s as annoying as Clooney https://t.co/cTNmYyJg10 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) September 3, 2026

Yes, he is. Seems to be a theme in Hollywood.

The 80's were f***ing awesome. Still getting great rock music, economy chugging, humiliating the USSR hockey team, great movies, and TV.



GenX made the 80's awesome https://t.co/4PC09a1nee — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 3, 2026

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GenX did make the '80s awesome.

Literally the worst way to promote this film https://t.co/Xpttc8VUr9 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) September 3, 2026

That's what they always do, and then they wonder why their films struggle at the box office.

The time of Ryan Reynolds is over. He was preceded by Ryan Adams, whose time is also over.



It is the time of Ryan Gosling now https://t.co/0mRusluOXT — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 3, 2026

Heh.

The reason the 80's were a great period in time is because there was a renewed sense of hope in the country (after the disastrous 60's and 70's) which created a sense of optimism/patriotism about America which was also reflected in the economy, politics and culture https://t.co/vyINWCmqbC — Gummi (@gummibear737) September 3, 2026

All of that, according to the Left, is bad.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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