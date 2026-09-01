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Rebecca Cooke Is Running As a Poor Waitress, but Financial Disclosures Tell a Different Story

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 9:30 AM
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Rebecca Cooke Is Running As a Poor Waitress, but Financial Disclosures Tell a Different Story
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

One of the more important Congressional races this November is in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Derrick Van Orden is being challenged by Democrat Rebecca Cooke, and he just bodied her for pretending she's a born-and-bred Wisconsinite.

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Van Orden pointed out that Cooke not only went to Minnesota for her degree but worked in California before returning to Wisconsin to use working-class voters.

But it gets so much worse. Cooke is running as an impoverished waitress who couldn't afford healthcare. In reality, she owns several rental properties and is backed by Soros-funded groups.

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Here's more:

A waitress running for Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District was on the payroll of two left-leaning organizations with ties to billionaire investor George Soros' Open Society Foundation.

Rebecca Cooke has portrayed herself as a working-class outsider, touting her experience as a waitress, small business owner and nonprofit leader raised on a dairy farm. 

But a personal financial disclosure released two days after Wisconsin’s Aug. 13 primary shows she received more than $5,000 apiece for work with Third Way and the Pipeline Fund, two left-leaning organizations with financial ties to George Soros’ Open Society network.

The Open Society network awarded $1 million to Third Way’s nonprofit research arm between 2023 and 2024, while the Pipeline Fund received $1.4 million directly from the Open Society Action Fund in 2024.

Through the Open Society Foundation, which serves as the umbrella organization for Soros' philanthropy network, Soros has distributed tens of millions of dollars to nonprofits and groups championing left-leaning causes like policing reform, LGBTQ rights and drug decriminalization.

Soros has donated more than $32 billion of his personal fortune to the Open Society's Foundation, which has been overseen by his son Alex Soros since 2022.

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There's one slight error in the Fox News story: Wisconsin's primary was on August 11.

Van Orden slammed Cooke for her ties to Soros, too.

Van Orden also called on Cooke to release her tax returns.

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But as Cooke has been hiding from Van Orden and refusing to debate, we doubt she'll do that. And local media won't ask Cooke any hard questions about this, either.

Cooke is lying to Wisconsin voters. She's pretending to be a hardworking waitress when, in reality, she's a Soros-backed leftist who will tax Wisconsinites and not represent them or their values in Congress.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGE SOROS | WISCONSIN
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