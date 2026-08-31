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Supposed Feminist Kathy Hochul Bends the Knee to Islam

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 10:00 AM
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Supposed Feminist Kathy Hochul Bends the Knee to Islam
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

Democrats really never believed in "my body, my choice." That phrase only applies when a woman wants to have an abortion. If she doesn't, Democrats attack the pro-life pregnancy centers that want to help her. If she doesn't want to get an experimental vaccine, Democrats take her job away. And if she objects to the subjugation of women under Islam, Democrats have another message for her: bend the knee.

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Several prominent Democrats, including Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have already worn the hijab as a sign of "solidarity" and "respect" for the Muslim community. But that garment is neither of those things. It's a sign of subjugation, something Muslim women are forced to wear under threat of rape, arrest, and even murder. In Iran, women are routinely beaten, jailed, and even killed for refusing to wear the hijab.

Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has capitulated to Islam, too.

"And I want to thank his excellency, Mr. Albanai, to thank him for welcoming me to be part of the family," she said.

These men do not respect Hochul. She is a woman, after all.

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Bingo. It's all about power.

It's sad that New York has forgotten September 11.

Democrats: you get women's liberation or you can be "tolerant" of Islam.

Pick one.

Simply incredible hypocrisy and pandering.

They have no idea what they're aligning themselves with.

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The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Islam is incompatible with the feminism Hochul claims to believe in. Under Islam, she wouldn't be allowed to be governor, or even work outside the home. There are no women's rights, and women's bodies belong to their fathers, brothers, husbands. The entire ideology is diametrically opposed to what we value in the West, but Democrats do not care.

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News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | KATHY HOCHUL | PRO-LIFE
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