Supposed Feminist Kathy Hochul Bends the Knee to Islam

Democrats really never believed in "my body, my choice." That phrase only applies when a woman wants to have an abortion. If she doesn't, Democrats attack the pro-life pregnancy centers that want to help her. If she doesn't want to get an experimental vaccine, Democrats take her job away. And if she objects to the subjugation of women under Islam, Democrats have another message for her: bend the knee.

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Several prominent Democrats, including Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have already worn the hijab as a sign of "solidarity" and "respect" for the Muslim community. But that garment is neither of those things. It's a sign of subjugation, something Muslim women are forced to wear under threat of rape, arrest, and even murder. In Iran, women are routinely beaten, jailed, and even killed for refusing to wear the hijab.

Now New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has capitulated to Islam, too.

"Feminist icon" NY Governor Hochul just put on a hijab for Muslim men pic.twitter.com/D1RfqBqnf1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 30, 2026

"And I want to thank his excellency, Mr. Albanai, to thank him for welcoming me to be part of the family," she said.

These men do not respect Hochul. She is a woman, after all.

Absolutely no value systems. Words are just tools. They'll shapeshift into whatever they need to be in any moment. Say whatever they need to say. No core values only power dynamics. pic.twitter.com/C1RIH6ptVL — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 30, 2026

Bingo. It's all about power.

Twenty five years later. Absolutely amazing. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2026

It's sad that New York has forgotten September 11.

Kathy Hochul lectures America about women’s liberation, then puts on a hijab to address Muslim men.



I bet not one feminist asked whether “my body, my choice” extends above the neck.



Apparently the patriarchy becomes “cultural respect” when Democrats need votes. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) August 30, 2026

Democrats: you get women's liberation or you can be "tolerant" of Islam.

Pick one.

Simply incredible hypocrisy and pandering.

Feminists love to talk about the "patriarchy" and how White men want them to live in Handmaid's Tale, and then immediately pander to the most patriarchal and restrictive system on earth. https://t.co/ssBgjmMdag — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 30, 2026

They have no idea what they're aligning themselves with.

Republicans need to stop this theocratic Handmaid’s Tale bullcrap … wait being told this is the Democratic Governor of New York. https://t.co/OsQ9FNoNNT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 30, 2026

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The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Islam is incompatible with the feminism Hochul claims to believe in. Under Islam, she wouldn't be allowed to be governor, or even work outside the home. There are no women's rights, and women's bodies belong to their fathers, brothers, husbands. The entire ideology is diametrically opposed to what we value in the West, but Democrats do not care.

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