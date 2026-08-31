California Just Found a New Way to Punish Businesses in the State

Why anyone does business in California is beyond us. That state makes it so difficult to operate that some big names have already pulled up stakes for greener pastures. But the war on business continues, and this time it's got to do with slavery.

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That's right, the state of California is now going to force companies to disclose "historic links to slavery" to work in the state. As California faces a massive budget deficit, corporate and billionaire flight, and rising crime, do they really want to drive the few companies who remain out the door?

It sure seems so. And why are they doing this? To set the stage for reparations, of course.

California set to force big companies to disclose historic links to slavery https://t.co/mMJcYU4zzn pic.twitter.com/zYJhHndOPv — California Post (@californiapost) August 30, 2026

Here's more:

The bill is facing pushback from insurance companies, which argue it largely repeats an earlier California law requiring insurers to disclose past policies issued to slaveholders that covered the death or injury of enslaved people. New York Life Insurance Company, Aetna Life Insurance Company and American International Group, known as AIG, were among the companies that disclosed ties to enslaved people and slaveholders. Some reparations advocates have viewed the measure as a significant step forward, while others have questioned how much of an impact it would actually have. The bill, known as Assembly Bill 2599, would require companies with more than $100 million in annual worldwide sales to search their records for evidence that they, their predecessors or subsidiaries bought or sold enslaved people or provided financial support for those transactions, including through insurance or loans. The measure would only take effect if the Legislature sets aside funding for it, a requirement added through late amendments. Once funding is allocated, the California Civil Rights Department would be required to create a digital platform for the disclosures.

Those companies should simply refuse to do business in California.

As I wrote in The Unprotected Class, reparations are alive and well. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) August 30, 2026

Yes, they are. Democrats will never let go of it. And once we pay reparations for slavery, every other group will come forward, hand out, for their cut of reparations, too.

This self flagellation over long removed history is a hallmark of a society in decay. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 30, 2026

Yes, it is.

Woke 1 never died https://t.co/erlLpzWsBY — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) August 30, 2026

It did not die, and it will come roaring back if Democrats ever regain power.

Hey big companies in California, just move to Texas. Get the heck out of the People's Republic of California.



As for Newsom, if you want to start forcing people to disclose historic links to slavery, why don't you start with the Democratic Party? https://t.co/XZ5HXeYQKE — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 30, 2026

If we had a journalist class who actually asked tough questions, they'd press Newsom on this. Then again, maybe they're afraid he'll jail them under the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" he recently signed into law.

Gavin should do this with political parties... https://t.co/0awhugv3bg — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 30, 2026

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That would be interesting, because Democrats are the ones who fought to preserve slavery, who implemented Jim Crow laws, founded the KKK, and continue wanting forms of slavery in the form of underpaid illegal aliens. They've admitted as much by arguing we need a permanent immigrant underclass to pick their blueberries and scrub their toilets.

They are the party of slavery, and every accusation is a confession.

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