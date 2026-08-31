Is Gavin Newsom Poised to Aid the Islamification of California?

With the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks a little more than a week away, Americans are concerned about the increasing Islamification of the country. From "Sharia-compliant" financial products to mosque and school construction to female politicians wearing the hijab, there's cause for concern.

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Now California is poised to close schools for two Islamic holidays — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha — and state employees and community colleges could also get those days off.

California schools could soon close for two Islamic holidays under a bill moving closer to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.



The legislation formally recognizes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, allows public schools and community colleges to close for both holidays and lets state employees… pic.twitter.com/533QubTz7W — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2026

Here's more:

California could soon formally recognize two of Islam’s most important holy days under legislation that would give state workers greater flexibility to take them off and allow public schools to close in observance of the holidays. The measure, which overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly and is awaiting Senate action, would recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in state law and could soon head to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 2017, introduced by Democratic San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney, passed the Assembly 64-1 in late May. It must clear the Senate before the legislative session ends Monday to reach Newsom.

While there aren't exact census numbers on California's Islamic population, Pew Research puts it at around one percent of the state's total population.

That's it. One percent.

This is pure capitulation.

Interesting since CA state law does not formerly recognize any any major Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur or Passover.... 🤔 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) August 30, 2026

We're sure that's just a coincidence. And Pew says the Jewish population in California is slightly larger, at two percent.

This is how they do it people, they take over little by little! You know how this happens, because of politicians like Newsome. He will sell his soul, and the American people, for power and money. — Nobody (@Nobody501224535) August 30, 2026

Yes. Incrementalism until they're the majority and we're all living under Sharia law.

Charlie Kirk famously said : Islam is the sword with which the left is cutting America's throat. https://t.co/OckUMLxgJd — Iconoclast (@AlispeaksX) August 30, 2026

Charlie Kirk was correct. This writer believes the Left wants to use Islam as a tool to destroy Christianity and America, then the Left thinks they'll get to rebuild their socialist woke utopia on the ashes. They're in for a rude awakening. But, on the upside, the Islamification of America will eliminate the problem of men in women's sports and the LGBTQ agenda.

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Gavin Newsom just told every American murdered by Islamic thugs on 9/11 to go F themselves.



Never forget what scumbags these people truly are. https://t.co/cjKiEy2wAi pic.twitter.com/hw2cwzoKrK — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 31, 2026

It's an insult to every American who died on September 11, the survivors, their families, and every American who lives with the memory of that awful day.

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