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Is Gavin Newsom Poised to Aid the Islamification of California?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 8:30 AM
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Is Gavin Newsom Poised to Aid the Islamification of California?
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

With the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks a little more than a week away, Americans are concerned about the increasing Islamification of the country. From "Sharia-compliant" financial products to mosque and school construction to female politicians wearing the hijab, there's cause for concern.

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Now California is poised to close schools for two Islamic holidays — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha — and state employees and community colleges could also get those days off.

Here's more:

California could soon formally recognize two of Islam’s most important holy days under legislation that would give state workers greater flexibility to take them off and allow public schools to close in observance of the holidays.

The measure, which overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly and is awaiting Senate action, would recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in state law and could soon head to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

Assembly Bill 2017, introduced by Democratic San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney, passed the Assembly 64-1 in late May. It must clear the Senate before the legislative session ends Monday to reach Newsom.

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While there aren't exact census numbers on California's Islamic population, Pew Research puts it at around one percent of the state's total population.

That's it. One percent.

This is pure capitulation.

We're sure that's just a coincidence. And Pew says the Jewish population in California is slightly larger, at two percent.

Yes. Incrementalism until they're the majority and we're all living under Sharia law.

Charlie Kirk was correct. This writer believes the Left wants to use Islam as a tool to destroy Christianity and America, then the Left thinks they'll get to rebuild their socialist woke utopia on the ashes. They're in for a rude awakening. But, on the upside, the Islamification of America will eliminate the problem of men in women's sports and the LGBTQ agenda.

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It's an insult to every American who died on September 11, the survivors, their families, and every American who lives with the memory of that awful day.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | GAVIN NEWSOM | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM
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