Here's Why Zohran Mamdani Was Just Slapped With an Ethics Complaint

We all know New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to help his fellow Democrats, and especially the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Several of the candidates he endorsed ended up winning their primaries and might be headed to Congress next year, and he's not stopping there.

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But now an ethics complaint has been filed against Mamdani, alleging he's using New York City resources to boost his fellow Democrats, and he hasn't even been in office a year yet.

Mamdani accused of misusing NYC resources to boost Dems: ethics complaint https://t.co/SGVsohNDJh pic.twitter.com/nCtGB67ymH — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2026

Here's more:

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust urged the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board to launch a probe into Hizzoner’s endorsements of both Gov. Kathy Hochul’s re-election campaign and Lindsey Boylan’s failed bid for City Council. “We write today to request you investigate Mayor Zohran Mamdani for using his official position and public resources for political activity,” reads the complaint from FACT, a Washington DC-based nonprofit. The letter cited an advisory opinion from the board in 2009 advising Big Apple pols against using city resources to endorse candidates. “Separating official activities from political ones is the foundation of sound ethics laws and imperative to maintain the public’s trust in government,” FACT executive director Kendra Arnold told The Post.

No one is surprised by this.

Republicans need to hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/sx4L6WTirL — International MAGA News. (@MagaIntNews13) August 25, 2026

Words to live by, on all counts.

Democrats steal from taxpayers and use them like they are their own personal ATM card. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 26, 2026

This is nothing new. We all noticed how the DNC coffers are decidedly less flush this election cycle now that USAID and other funding programs have been cut by the Trump administration.

We suspect that's not a coincidence.

Dems increase taxes to give to bureaucrats & NGOs who kick back some of the money to the politicians. It’s a story as old as time. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) August 27, 2026

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Mamdani understands how this all works. Politics isn't about the free market of ideas or balancing budgets. It's about taking power, defunding your enemies, putting your people in charge of everything, and then using that authority to enshrine your values as the new norm.



And to… https://t.co/8ArT18hklm — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) August 27, 2026

"And to that end, he's shrewdly using the city's resources to reward his friends (Communist agitators) and punish his enemies (landlords, Whites, and anyone who isn't a Socialist ideologue)," Heiens wrote. "This is why this guy is so dangerous. It's not because he's some whackjob from Uganda who 'wants Sharia Law.' Mamdani knows that the key to power is making a bunch of viral edits that win over the bleeding hearts of the normies, while ruthlessly redirecting the flow of money and power to ensure the normies never get another chance to undo what they foolishly sanctioned when he was first voted into office."

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This is exactly right.

City Hall is NOT a campaign office.



An ethics complaint accuses @NYCMayor of using official press conferences, the NYC seal, and taxpayer-funded resources to promote Hochul, Lindsey Boylan, and 8 Democratic candidates.



If the allegations are proven, this is old school… https://t.co/2KBQ13yJgF — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWoodnys) August 25, 2026

Every accusation from Democrats is actually a confession.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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