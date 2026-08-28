Katie Hobbs Is Lying About Cutting Taxes

Reality is a hard thing for Democrats to accept. They deny biological reality, they ignore historical fact, and they even ignore their own voting record. That's what Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is doing right now.

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Last July, Hobbs penned a letter to her state's Congressional delegation, imploring them to vote against President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. "Any version of this bill that rips health care away from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, slashes nutrition assistance for working families, and guts rural hospitals to pay for tax cuts for the already wealthy is unacceptable," she wrote.

In January, she vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have aligned Arizona law with President Trump's tax policy. "I made clear what bill I would sign at the beginning of session," Hobbs said at the time.

So that's her record, right there in black and white. Hobbs opposed tax cuts for working families.

Now she's trying to claim she's the one putting more money in the pockets of Arizona voters.

I’m cutting taxes so Arizonans get more money back in their pockets. pic.twitter.com/KG5yQG5uug — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 28, 2026

"I have been really proud, all four years as governor, to sign budgets that cut taxes for Arizonans," Hobbs said. "This year, the biggest one, $1.4 billion tax cut for middle class Arizonans, including the no tax on tips and overtime policy, an additional $6,000 for seniors, an expanded childcare credit and a couple other things. The no tax on tips and overtime I think is really important because people who work in those jobs, they have less income. So this puts more money back in their pockets."

Hobbs opposed this every step of the way.

The pressure was too much.

F'n liar, the Republican legislature cut the taxes and you finally signed it. — Michael 🇺🇸 a Distinguished Fellow (@click4mrh) August 28, 2026

She vetoed previous attempts.

Laughable. You tried to stop the Trump tax cuts. You did nothing but obstruct. LyinHobbs https://t.co/h6eXofQdKL — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) August 28, 2026

Yes. And if Katie Hobbs wasn't facing reelection this year, she wouldn't have signed those tax cuts. That's the only reason she finally signed the legislation and is desperately trying to take credit for tax cuts that she vehemently opposed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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