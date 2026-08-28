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Did the Equality and Human Rights Commission Really Just Say This About the UK's Welfare Programs?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 12:30 PM
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Did the Equality and Human Rights Commission Really Just Say This About the UK's Welfare Programs?
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

You won't believe this. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) just told British taxpayers they aren't nearly generous enough for migrants, and are demanding more benefits lest the nation run afoul of U.N. standards. We had to check our calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1, because this has to be a joke, right?

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It's not a joke. Here's more:

Human rights chiefs faced an angry backlash last night after claiming Britain isn’t generous enough to migrants.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said ministers weren’t doing enough to prevent asylum seekers falling into poverty, and that more should be given access to benefits to comply with UN standards.

It also criticised the Government for scrapping a programme designed to help refugees write CVs and find jobs. But opponents said hiking benefits would create an even greater ‘pull factor’ to encourage more dangerous small-boat Channel crossings.

It comes after the Daily Mail revealed how migrants at a former RAF base in Wethersfield, Essex, enjoy access to a fully equipped gym, fitness room, football pitch and recreation rooms with televisions, pool tables and a snack bar

This publication also revealed how mobile phones are provided for the 800 inhabitants with generous allowances for free calls, sparking accusations it was more of a ‘holiday camp’ than migrant holding centre.

The U.N. and the EHRC are simultaneously useless and dangerous.

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It's insane.

British voters are not nearly angry enough.

You are literally paying for your own destruction.

We don't know what to say beyond this is absolutely suicidal empathy writ large. British taxpayers already put up with crime, rape gangs, and even attacks on dogs in the name of "tolerance." They fork over millions in welfare benefits, only for the EHRC to tell them it's not enough and for the U.N. to demand more.

It has to end.

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News Topics ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | UNITED KINGDOM | UNITED NATIONS
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