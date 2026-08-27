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Is Zohran Mamdani Retaliating Against Immigrants Who Criticized His Government Grocery Stores?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 7:30 PM
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Is Zohran Mamdani Retaliating Against Immigrants Who Criticized His Government Grocery Stores?
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

This looks very petty and suspicious. 

Immigrant-run stores in New York are alleging that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is retaliating against them for fighting back against his government-run grocery store scheme. Those businesses have filed a lawsuit against the $70 million plan to build five stores across the city that would sell goods at a 30 percent discount.

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Now they're getting slapped with sanitation fines.

Here's more:

Members of an immigrant business group that has spoken out against Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plans for government-owned supermarkets lately have been getting slapped with fines from the city’s Sanitation Department — and some say it looks like a case of retaliation.

Diana Larrazabal, who owns flower and gift shop Aroma D’ Angel at 304 E. 116th St., said shops including hers in recent months have received a slew of citations from the New York City Department of Sanitation for garbage that isn’t even theirs.

Her flower and gift shop was dinged with fines three times this year — most recently for $350 in May. Many of her Spanish-speaking neighbors who are not bilingual lean on her to help them navigate the city’s red tape, she said, adding that they also are forking over hundreds of dollars in fines.

That sure looks like retaliation to us.

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Yes. He wants the government to run everything. These people are a threat to this.

This is true. And in socialist politics.

Right. 

"New York is a city of immigrants."

Unless they get uppity.

New York voted for this, too.

Every single time.

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And the immigrant business owners are now the Kulaks, the relatively wealthy peasant farmers demonized by the Soviets in Russia.

The Mamdani administration will never release the enforcement records, because we all know this is retaliation. This wasn't happening before the lawsuit, and now it is. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | LAWSUIT | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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