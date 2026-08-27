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Once Again, Zohran Mamdani Feels Sympathy for the Absolute Worst of Humanity

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 4:15 PM
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Once Again, Zohran Mamdani Feels Sympathy for the Absolute Worst of Humanity
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Just over two years ago, Jose Miranda was doing what countless New Yorkers do: working. In this case, Miranda was at a laundromat. There, he encountered Clarence Woodward, a 39-year-old homeless parolee who had just been released from prison a month prior. Woodward stabbed Miranda, who died, and injured a 47-year-old man. Woodward was arrested shortly after the attack.

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Woodward died on August 25 while in custody at Rikers. He had been held in there since that arrest, and last made a court appearance on July 28.

Now Zohran Mamdani is mourning Woodward. Because of course.

The post reads:

We do not yet know the cause of death, but we do know that too many New Yorkers have died on Rikers Island. The Department of Correction and its oversight partners will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Our administration is fully committed to the critical work of creating better conditions in our city’s jail system and closing Rikers Island as quickly as possible.

Have fun with all the criminals he cuts loose when Rikers closes.

Compare this to the lame post he made after an attack at a synagogue.

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It sounds like AI wrote that.

Yes, he does.

He probably will.

He's about as deep as a kiddie pool.

Socialists have priorities. Criminals come first.

Unreal, and yet completely believable.

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That's an excellent question.

The socialist needs the chaos borne of violence. That's how they destabilize society and gain power.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | HOMELESSNESS | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM
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