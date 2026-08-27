Once Again, Zohran Mamdani Feels Sympathy for the Absolute Worst of Humanity

Just over two years ago, Jose Miranda was doing what countless New Yorkers do: working. In this case, Miranda was at a laundromat. There, he encountered Clarence Woodward, a 39-year-old homeless parolee who had just been released from prison a month prior. Woodward stabbed Miranda, who died, and injured a 47-year-old man. Woodward was arrested shortly after the attack.

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Woodward died on August 25 while in custody at Rikers. He had been held in there since that arrest, and last made a court appearance on July 28.

Now Zohran Mamdani is mourning Woodward. Because of course.

I am deeply saddened by the death of a New Yorker in City custody at a jail on Rikers Island early this morning. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss.



We do not yet know the cause of death, but we do know that too many New Yorkers have died on… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 25, 2026

The post reads:

We do not yet know the cause of death, but we do know that too many New Yorkers have died on Rikers Island. The Department of Correction and its oversight partners will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Our administration is fully committed to the critical work of creating better conditions in our city’s jail system and closing Rikers Island as quickly as possible.

Have fun with all the criminals he cuts loose when Rikers closes.

Compare this to the lame post he made after an attack at a synagogue.

I am horrified by the assault at Central Synagogue during services today. I can only imagine the pain and fear an attack like this, during Shabbat services, causes for the congregation and for Jewish New Yorkers across our city.



Every New Yorker must be able to observe their… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 15, 2026

It sounds like AI wrote that.

A father of two was hacked to death with a meat cleaver after his killer was repeatedly paroled.



And you think the real villain is the jail? — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) August 27, 2026

Yes, he does.

I hope you’ll still be attending their Labor Day luncheon so you can comfort the inmates. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 25, 2026

He probably will.

There's nothing deep about you whatsoever — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 27, 2026

He's about as deep as a kiddie pool.

The mayor is in deep mourning of a man that murdered a laundromat employee with a meat clever and had 28 prior arrests. Talk about priorities. https://t.co/IhUSOgEXg9 — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 26, 2026

Socialists have priorities. Criminals come first.

Unreal. The guy he’s mourning was charged with murdering a shop owner with a meat cleaver in an unprovoked attack. https://t.co/Kc8223CQMZ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2026

Unreal, and yet completely believable.

Commie Mamdani is "deeply saddened' that a guy who murdered a guy with a meat cleaver had a medical emergency in jail.



The communist wave of suicidal empathy extends far beyond the Lindsay Clancy Clan.



We cannot have leaders who weep for murderers. WTF are we doing? https://t.co/681DI1oO1J — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 27, 2026

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That's an excellent question.

there is so much violence in the socialist heart that they are “deeply saddened” when an alleged meat cleaver wielding murderer passes away in jail. https://t.co/qRgbks7m8q — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 27, 2026

The socialist needs the chaos borne of violence. That's how they destabilize society and gain power.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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