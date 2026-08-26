Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus

As Tyler Robinson's defense team prepares for a ruling on whether or not their client will face trial for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, they've now been reduced to pushing back against the online conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens who claim that Robinson was not Kirk's alleged killer.

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A couple of weeks ago, the defense filed a motion arguing the case shouldn't qualify for the death penalty because Robinson didn't intend to hurt anyone other than Kirk. Absent from that motion were any of the arguments and so-called evidence laid out by Owens and the rest.

Now another transcript from the court, the Robinson defense team is distancing itself from the "crazies."

🤣Tyler Robinson’s own defense attorney just publicly clapped the entire Candace Owens–Baron Coleman podcast industrial complex.



“We’re not talking to crazies.”

“I’ve received some wacky phone calls and e-mails.”

“It’s noise.”

“We’re not talking to crazies.”



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cfbCr1h8y9 — Kate (@kate_p45) August 25, 2026

"There's a reference to, you know, unstable people coming to the courthouse, to conspiracy theorists saying things online. We're all aware of that. I mean, I don't know what the court has read. It's none of my business. I've received some wacky phone calls and emails, people telling me what they think happened here. It's noise. We're not litigating this case in the press. We're not talking to crazies," the transcript read.

Baron: The defense is sending us secret coded messages.



The defense: We aren’t speaking to the crazies. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 25, 2026

They'll probably take this to mean coded messages, too.

She will be sued when this is over. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 25, 2026

Probably.

The crazies will just say it’s because the defense team has been compromised, nevermind that Tyler could fire them at will… — Mike SoRelle🇺🇸 (@MikeSoRelle) August 25, 2026

There's always a conspiracy.

Even Tyler Robinson's attorney knows that Candace Owens and her cult followers are just a bunch of crazies. https://t.co/v03oJMc0fc — DanielArmstrong81 (@Daniel142292321) August 25, 2026

They're just trying to do their job, and the online conspiracy theorists are making that harder.

I would love to say this puts the whole thing to rest, but the automatic, default response is ALWAYS going to be something like "Actually, the defense lawyer is in on it too, OBVIOUSLY!"



🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2gP2CWc2aK — Regular Person (@Man216Byrd) August 25, 2026

It won't end. Not even if this goes to trial (which it likely will), or if Robinson is found guilty. The grift is more important than the facts, alas.

Tyler Robinson's defense just called Candace crazy. pic.twitter.com/RenqT5TWHk — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) August 25, 2026

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We all know who they were referring to on this.

LOL



Tyler Robinson’s own defense team is called the Candace Owens conspiracy theorists “crazy.”



They said they’re receiving from really wacky phone calls from these people.



“There's a reference to, you know,

unstable people coming to the courthouse, to conspiracy theorists… pic.twitter.com/7FLwBsMiEz — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) August 25, 2026

The preliminary hearing wrapped up on July 10, and prosecutors have until August 18 to respond to this filing. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and a plea agreement may still be reached as both sides continue to file motions with the court. Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on whether the case will go to trial on September 1.

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