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Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 12:15 PM
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Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

As Tyler Robinson's defense team prepares for a ruling on whether or not their client will face trial for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, they've now been reduced to pushing back against the online conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens who claim that Robinson was not Kirk's alleged killer. 

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A couple of weeks ago, the defense filed a motion arguing the case shouldn't qualify for the death penalty because Robinson didn't intend to hurt anyone other than Kirk. Absent from that motion were any of the arguments and so-called evidence laid out by Owens and the rest.

Now another transcript from the court, the Robinson defense team is distancing itself from the "crazies."

"There's a reference to, you know, unstable people coming to the courthouse, to conspiracy theorists saying things online. We're all aware of that. I mean, I don't know what the court has read. It's none of my business. I've received some wacky phone calls and emails, people telling me what they think happened here. It's noise. We're not litigating this case in the press. We're not talking to crazies," the transcript read.

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They'll probably take this to mean coded messages, too.

Probably.

There's always a conspiracy.

They're just trying to do their job, and the online conspiracy theorists are making that harder.

It won't end. Not even if this goes to trial (which it likely will), or if Robinson is found guilty. The grift is more important than the facts, alas.

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We all know who they were referring to on this.

The preliminary hearing wrapped up on July 10, and prosecutors have until August 18 to respond to this filing. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and a plea agreement may still be reached as both sides continue to file motions with the court.  Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on whether the case will go to trial on September 1.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CANDACE OWENS | CHARLIE KIRK | CRIME
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