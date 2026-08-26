The Fight Against Gavin Newsom's Anti-Free Press Law Is Just Getting Started

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the unconstitutional assembly bill dubbed the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" into law a few days ago. That nickname isn't entirely accurate; the legislation was proposed long before Nick Shirley exposed corruption in the state, and targeted other independent journalists who have been reporting on California's corruption and Gavin Newsom for years.

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But with his signature, the clock now begins to run, and all it's doing is counting down the minutes until a court blocks this legislation for violating the First Amendment. That will happen, of course, but until then any journalist who tries to do his or her job in California faces serious legal trouble, and the process is the punishment here.

But Carl DeMaio has announced that the fight against the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" is just getting started. DeMaio is a California Assemblyman from the 75th district, and he's going to put an end to this unconstitutional law.

BREAKING: We're taking the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" to court!!



Read and share my op-ed in today's California Post!https://t.co/W0HiWf7KTT pic.twitter.com/jYkQPZakTS — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) August 25, 2026

Here's more:

The “Stop Nick Shirley Act” is a blatantly unconstitutional law that violates the freedom of the press. That’s why I am asking the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice to intervene to block its implementation. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the controversial bill, AB 2624, into law despite knowing that there were serious objections to its violations of the First Amendment. Proponents say it protects immigrants by shielding nonprofits that serve immigrants communities from supposed harassment.

What AB 2624 really does is shield these organizations from scrutiny, despite the fact that many of them receive public money. ... As a first step, I will ask the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division to review the law and intervene against it in the courts. The division, under California’s own Harmeet Dhillon, is currently challenging a number of California state laws and policies in court for violating constitutional rights. If the DOJ cannot establish standing, then we must wait until AB 2624 is weaponized against a journalist and then wage a lengthy (and expensive) court battle to overturn AB 2624 and restore our First Amendment rights. The fact is that Newsom and California Democrats have a bad record of repeatedly imposing unconstitutional laws, only to be stopped by the US DOJ and the courts. Of course, the damage is already done — because while we fight in court, our constitutional rights are being infringed upon.

And the infringement of rights should disqualify Newsom and every other California Democrat from political office.

Thank you ! We no longer have actual reporters in MSM so we need the Independent journalists to tell us what’s really is going on. Nick Shirley’s 1st Amendment right to free speech was just stomped on and it’s outrageous that CA doesn’t want fraud uncovered . You would think… — Smokey1954 (@Ajax2847) August 25, 2026

It's outrageous California doesn't want fraud exposed, and yet completely on-brand for Democrats.

I really hope Trump takes this seriously. Making investigative journalism, especially when it's about exposing fraud, should never be punishable. Newsom and the lunatics in California are obviously protecting the fraudsters. — PopAndSubs (@PopAndSubs) August 25, 2026

Yes, they are.

Thank God they're moving quickly to fight this BS law in California https://t.co/i4pRhGWlGb — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) August 26, 2026

As DeMaio said, if the Justice Department finds it doesn't have jurisdiction to intervene, some reporter is going to have to run afoul of the law to challenge it in court, and that process can take years and cost lots of money. But as we said, the process is the punishment, and the California Democrats have sent a clear message.

They don't want independent journalists. They don't want truth. They want propagandists and stenographers who will ignore fraud and prop up the failed state that is California.

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