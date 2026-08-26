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Here's Why Ben Rhodes Is So Mad at Democrat Party Leadership

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 10:45 AM
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Here's Why Ben Rhodes Is So Mad at Democrat Party Leadership
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Poor Ben Rhodes. He's really unhappy with the Democrat Party leadership after they appointed Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz the new Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

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Moskowitz announced the appointment yesterday on X.

But because Moskowitz is pro-Israel, Rhodes sees this as the Democrat leadership ignoring the will of the voters.

Then again, this guy was nicknamed "Hamas" during his time in the Obama White House, so Rhodes may not be the best judge on this. 

But think about that for a second. Democrat voters now hate Israel so much that appointing a Democrat like Moskowitz is seen as an offense to those voters.

It's incredible this is what makes Rhodes upset. Yet, completely on brand.

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A lot of his friends have gotten blown up since then.

That, too. Clearly not all Democrat voters agree with Rhodes here.

Heh.

They don't seem to matter.

The Democrat Party civil war is just getting started, it seems. And it is going to be hilarious to watch.

It certainly sends a message to the Democratic Socialists of America and their allies in the DNC, doesn't it?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOREIGN POLICY | HAMAS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ISRAEL
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