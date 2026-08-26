Here's Why Ben Rhodes Is So Mad at Democrat Party Leadership

Poor Ben Rhodes. He's really unhappy with the Democrat Party leadership after they appointed Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz the new Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

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Moskowitz announced the appointment yesterday on X.

I’m honored to be named Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa.



At a moment of enormous change across the region, I’ll work to strengthen America’s relationships with Israel and our Gulf allies, expand regional peace, advance… https://t.co/3lN944Ms2Q — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) August 25, 2026

But because Moskowitz is pro-Israel, Rhodes sees this as the Democrat leadership ignoring the will of the voters.

Translation: a giant f**k you from Democratic leadership to Democratic voters. https://t.co/jnDTfMtNUf — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 26, 2026

Then again, this guy was nicknamed "Hamas" during his time in the Obama White House, so Rhodes may not be the best judge on this.

But think about that for a second. Democrat voters now hate Israel so much that appointing a Democrat like Moskowitz is seen as an offense to those voters.

Hamas Ben when Democrats name a "Jew" as Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa: pic.twitter.com/7fPRfKraIR — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 26, 2026

It's incredible this is what makes Rhodes upset. Yet, completely on brand.

Ben (Hamas) Rhodes hasn't had a good day since Oct 7th.

And it's been all downhill ever since. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) August 26, 2026

A lot of his friends have gotten blown up since then.

Very weird take, given Moskowitz just won a Democratic primary against a DSAer by almost 30 points. https://t.co/mrUoTBO97Q — Jeb Fain (@JebFain) August 26, 2026

That, too. Clearly not all Democrat voters agree with Rhodes here.

Translation: Jeffries can count to 218 better than Ben. https://t.co/lvRii3sOm7 — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) August 26, 2026

Heh.

What about the Democratic voters who voted for Jared Moskowitz? https://t.co/KBi4Aq8az1 pic.twitter.com/d1MIDcrX03 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 26, 2026

They don't seem to matter.

Hamas’s man in Washington hates to see a Jewish Democrat leading a subcommittee over the Middle East.



Hilarious. https://t.co/JPUyTkqgUD — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 26, 2026

The Democrat Party civil war is just getting started, it seems. And it is going to be hilarious to watch.

More like a giant f**k you from Democratic leaders to you and your DSA sidekicks. https://t.co/zucaP49KQ8 — PragmaticObotsUnite (@PragObots) August 26, 2026

It certainly sends a message to the Democratic Socialists of America and their allies in the DNC, doesn't it?

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