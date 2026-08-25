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Are We Shocked Hasan Piker Did This to Mock Charlie Kirk?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 25, 2026 7:00 AM
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Are We Shocked Hasan Piker Did This to Mock Charlie Kirk?
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Well, during what seems to be the San Francisco leg of the Fear& Live podcast tour featuring Hasan Piker, the noted leftist streamer sang a song mocking Charlie Kirk. Nothing more needs to be said here, except that Piker has every right to act this way, and we can respond to this gross behavior, which will only fan the flames of political violence that is now wholly owned by the Left. 

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Is he starting to become radioactive for Democrats? Maybe not the Kirk song, but his statements about Jewish voters being harmed if they don’t condemn Israel might:

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Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) have come out against this rhetoric. It’s led to a handful of Michigan Democrats crossing party lines to endorse Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, whom Piker endorsed, in this year’s Senate race. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHARLIE KIRK | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | MIKE ROGERS
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