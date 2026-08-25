Are We Shocked Hasan Piker Did This to Mock Charlie Kirk?

Well, during what seems to be the San Francisco leg of the Fear& Live podcast tour featuring Hasan Piker, the noted leftist streamer sang a song mocking Charlie Kirk. Nothing more needs to be said here, except that Piker has every right to act this way, and we can respond to this gross behavior, which will only fan the flames of political violence that is now wholly owned by the Left.

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Hasan sings “We Are Charlie Kirk” at the Fear& live tour pic.twitter.com/n4rGVTREyB — yeet (@Awk20000) August 22, 2026

Is he starting to become radioactive for Democrats? Maybe not the Kirk song, but his statements about Jewish voters being harmed if they don’t condemn Israel might:

🚨INSANE: Abdul El-Sayed's campaign surrogate Hasan Piker says that Jewish Americans will be HARMED if they don't condemn Israel.



"If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there... eventually someone is gonna come around and take action... against American Jews." pic.twitter.com/kBhf2SwQ0F — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 24, 2026

🚨🚨 Hasan Piker spent 82 minutes today crashing out over a single clip of himself.



The clip: him warning that American Jews who back Israel will have someone "come around and take action" against them.



Piker tries (and fails) to unmask the account that clipped him, accuses the… pic.twitter.com/R8uFxEom7S — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 25, 2026

Today, Congresswoman Hillary Scholten issued the following statement after Twitch streamer Hasan Piker said that American Jews who support Israel are inviting violence. https://t.co/0lFd4L7HfX



In his stream, Piker directly discussed and targeted Michigan State Senator Jeremy… pic.twitter.com/cBsicVA310 — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) August 24, 2026

Not Hasan Piker daydreaming about BEING me. As if. Keep dreaming, pal. 🙄



There’s only one of us hurting the chances of a Democratic majority in November…and it ain’t me! https://t.co/dcQlPxnfO9 — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) August 24, 2026

Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) have come out against this rhetoric. It’s led to a handful of Michigan Democrats crossing party lines to endorse Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, whom Piker endorsed, in this year’s Senate race.

Hasan Piker about Charlie Kirk (2018):



"I want to f*cking kill him, dude" pic.twitter.com/WVXrSi33TK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 24, 2026

I didn’t think @hasanthehun’s poisonous brand of performative antisemitism could get more repugnant, but I was wrong.



Suggesting that American Jews are somehow responsible for violence directed against them is reprehensible and there is no context that makes it acceptable —… — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 24, 2026

Hasan Piker fans boo Piker after he says “America does not deserve 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/63WIKmC7cx — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 24, 2026

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