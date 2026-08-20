This CEO Just Blasted Ro Khanna for His Glaring Hypocrisy

We all know Ro Khanna is insanely wealthy. Despite that, Khanna pretends he's a champion for the working class. But in reality, the policies Khanna supports — like a wealth tax, including on unrealized capital gains — would crash the economy, cost people jobs, and lead to massive amounts of wealth fleeing the country.

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Khanna recently got into a fight with Mark Cuban over it, with the latter absolutely hammering Khanna for his stupid proposals, which included making illiquid business owners take out a loan from the government to pay the wealth tax, and letting the government sell their stocks if they can't pay back the loan.

Now David Friedberg, the South African-American entrepreneur, is blasting Khanna for being an absolute hypocrite.

David @friedberg on the hypocrisy of @RoKhanna:



"This is some dude who has a $300M net worth. His children have memberships at 3 country clubs."



"The dude lives in a $10M house in Washington, DC."



"And he used to be the moderate Silicon Valley guy who would go around to all… https://t.co/JxcJ4Mo2hS pic.twitter.com/gabafEgFT1 — sourcery (@sourceryy) August 19, 2026

"It's a lot easier to claim an enemy, get elected, than it is to fix a difficult policy problem," Friedberg said. "And I think that's the fundamental ... concern I have right now."

"I don't think the people that are complaining and that are trying to go down the socialist path are wrong in how they're feeling. I think they're absolutely right," he continued, "and I think the politicians take advantage of it. I think that they feed into it in a way that doesn't actually look into realistic solutions. It's about inciting emotional responses to get themselves votes."

"Ro Khanna is the perfect example of this. This is some dude who has a $300 million net worth; his children have memberships at three country clubs," Friedberg said. "Literally, his kids have memberships at three country clubs. His kids own a piece of country clubs. The dude lives in a $10 million house in Washington, D.C. and he used to be the moderate Silicon Valley guy who would go around to all the tech CEOs ... 'Hey, give me your money. I'm a moderate. We're going to make the Democratic Party work for you.'"

"And then he saw the tides change. And he's like, 'Oh this is yum yum. I'm going to run for President in 2028.' That guy, just to be clear on this, he's so unlikable I think he'll likely end up being Secretary of Housing and Urban Development if AOC is elected president," he said.

Friedberg added, "It's so crazy because he saw the moment and he seized it and he said, 'Okay, we can go for socialism.'"

Just to be clear, if capital gains taxes are higher than income taxes, as he suggests should be the case, you’re correct that I will still invest it….in bonds (where I already pay income taxes on interest) and high dividend equities. I’m not investing in start-ups to eat 100%… — Fuzzy Investicle (@fuzzyinvesticle) August 20, 2026

"I’m not investing in start-ups to eat 100% of losses and keep 50% (after federal and state tax) of gains. People will take less risk," the user wrote.

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He's correct. People will take less risk.

Why should we increase capital gains tax? There is literal no net benefit. Adding more money for the government for misuse isn’t a solution but a wishlist item.



We do not have a national revenue problem. It’s a spending problem. Arbitrarily raising any tax at all doesn’t solve… — Maksim (@MaksimThinking) August 19, 2026

We do have a spending problem. And the Democrats' solution is to ... spend more.

Slight nit @friedberg: Ro Khanna's children aren't members at three country clubs.



His children OWN three country clubs.



To serve as tax shelters. https://t.co/zpIDt1cXX4 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 20, 2026

The hypocrisy is glaring, of course. Khanna wants all of us to pay more in taxes, to steal five percent of Friedberg's wealth, and he hides his income and wealth in tax shelters under his kids' name.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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