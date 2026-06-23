How Democrats Sell Themselves to the Public

I find who you have sex with to be the least interesting thing about anyone. After a few drinks, I’ll engage in all the “guy talk” anyone can handle, but not if you aren’t a friend because if you’re just some random person who you have sex with (or how you have it) is boring. If that defines you as a person, I feel sorry for you. Same goes for your religion or any other irrelevant characteristic about you – if you can be captured as a person by something that is the equivalent of the type or style of shoes you wear, you’re not worth knowing.

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Yet, rather pathetically, that is how a large number of Democrats are campaigning this year.

Chris Pappas, Democrat running for Senate in New Hampshire, is gay. You don’t have to ask him, he’ll tell you. It’s about all he’ll tell you, honestly. It’s unclear what he wants to do in the Senate or why he’s running, other than that he’d be a gay Senator.

“So much has changed since I was a kid. I remember hearing so much derogatory language used against gay people – some directed at me before I even knew who I was,” a recent fundraising email opened. He was born in 1980, which puts him in the 1990s as a teenager – being gay was not an issue then, especially in pop culture, let alone in the left-wing Manchester, New Hampshire he grew up in.

But victimhood is currency on the left, so Pappas has to wrap himself in it – nail himself to that cross – because what else can a Democrat offer that isn’t wildly unpopular?

Then we have Ro Khanna. Ro is the loudest, whiniest voice in Congress about Elon Musk and the wealth he’s created. In fact, with the exception of left-wing billionaires who fund people like Ro, Khanna could be counted on to hate pretty much everyone with money…except himself.

Khanna has an estimated net worth north of $200 million, and spends a lot of his time whining about rich people having “too much wealth.” Those rich people always have more wealth than he does – like when Bernie Sanders used to rant against “millionaires and billionaires” before he became a multi-millionaire, then he only ranted about billionaires.

I realize the difference between $200 million and $1 trillion dollars, but from a practical perspective, there isn’t much of one. With both those amounts of net worth (not money, as we aren’t dealing with piles of money, only net worth is stock) you want for nothing and worry about less, financially. But Khanna and his fellow travelers don’t want you to think about that, any more than they want you to notice they aren’t cutting checks to the US Treasury to unburden themselves of the guilt of their greed.

Ro and the other multi-millionaire Democrats whining about Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, don’t want you to notice that those they’re attacking actually created companies that employ people and make thousands of other people rich, whereas Democrats only trade stock (trading on insider information they get) that makes only them rich. Notice the difference?

Maybe they demonize Musk and Bezos to distract their base from noticing that inconvenient truth?

Michigan Democrat and noted terrorist sympathizer (but I repeat myself) Abdul El-Sayed sent out a fundraising email from another radical Muslim, one no one in Michigan has ever heard of. “Hi, friends. I’m Nida, current Durham County Commissioner and former candidate for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. I lost by less than 1% or 1,171 votes, and I don’t want to wake up the day after Abdul's election in August with any regrets. Just like Abdul, I’ve never taken corporate PAC money or pandered to AIPAC. Because of that, I’ve been one of AIPAC’s top targets to defeat,” the email opens.

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The “Nida” is Nida Allam, a hijab-wearing woman from North Carolina who lost her primary. Why use a loser to raise money? Because JOOOSS!!!! “Now, Abdul’s campaign is bracing for $30+ million in AIPAC money spent against them. That’s not just one or two ads. AIPAC is trying to dominate the airwaves to boost their preferred candidate and bury his campaign,” she writes.

Who does this woman appeal to? Do losers raise money? No. But her picture in the email shows her wearing her hijab, the identity politics is sent to the Karens from coast to coast – give or you’re some sort of “ist” or “phobe.”

None of this appeals to me, but I’m not the target audience for Democrats, as I think. The scary thing is there are enough Americans out there who do not, who cannot, to support these people both financially and with their votes. That’s what we’re up against, and why we need to be both ruthless and relentless.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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