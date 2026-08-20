Arizona Democrats Are Declaring War on the Catholic Church Again

While Democrats pander to and elevate Islamists across the country, there's one religion they have no problem trying to suppress and persecute. In New York and other East Coast states, several orders of Catholic nuns are fighting legal battles against the government. For more than a decade, the Little Sisters of the Poor have been trying to stop the government from forcing them to pay for employees' birth control and abortions, and now the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne are suing New York over its trans policies that would force the sisters to not only use "preferred pronouns," but house so-called "transwomen" with actual women in their facilities.

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In Washington state, Democrats passed legislation that would violate the Catholic Church's Sacrament of Confession, specifically the seal of the confessional, and require priests to report certain crimes admitted to in confession to police. The bill exempted some religious groups and other "privileged communications," but not priests. After pushback, that law was put on hold.

But Arizona Democrats just showed us the Left's war on Catholicism will never end.

On December 4 of last year, State Rep. Stacey Travers prefiled House Bill 2039. Much like Washington's anti-Catholic effort, that bill would order priests to report when they learn of "ongoing abuse" or the "threat" of abuse in the confessional. Failure to report would result in fines or felony prison time.

State Representative Stacey Travers of Arizona prefiled House Bill 2039 on December 4, 2025 which could jail and fine priests for refusing to violate the Seal of Confession.



This proposed bill will order priests to report when they learn of “ongoing abuse” or even the “threat”… pic.twitter.com/RvkPzaMTnl — Custodes Fidei (@Custodes_Fidei) January 10, 2026

Those efforts were blocked by Republican Catholic legislator Quang Nguyen.

The Arizona Supreme Court also ruled that clergy cannot be forced to reveal what they hear during confessions.

Arizona Supreme Court affirmed that clergy cannot be forced to reveal what they hear during confession.https://t.co/tXxW0fWXvQ — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) August 4, 2026

But according to Sign of the Cross, Travers is renewing her efforts to push that legislation through the Arizona state government.

Arizona anti-Catholic Democrat vows another attempt to force priests to break the Seal of Confession, threatening prison for those who refuse.



Her previous bill failed after being blocked by a Catholic legislator.https://t.co/GRWrPtvusK pic.twitter.com/yXOYhOlwYS — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) August 19, 2026

Here's more:

A key lawmaker says a new court ruling shielding priests and other clergy from having to report confessions of crimes – including ongoing child abuse – isn’t enough to convince him to stop blocking legislation to change the law. And that has frustrated State Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Ahwatukee, who is fighting for the change. Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, noted state law requires religious leaders to report what they’ve learned about ongoing situations outside of confessions. ... Travers said she is looking to renew her effort when the Legislature reconvenes in January, particularly in the wake of a new Arizona Supreme Court ruling saying it is up to each religion to decide what is a confession or confidential communication that creates an exception from other laws that require people to report what they know.

State Rep. Nguyen has vowed to block Travers' renewed efforts to attack Catholics.

🚨 Arizona state Rep. Quang Nguyen, a Catholic Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says he will continue blocking efforts to force priests to break the seal of Confession by reporting abuse disclosed during the sacrament. pic.twitter.com/tYKCGEXppm — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) August 4, 2026

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These laws are blatantly unconstitutional. The Arizona Supreme Court just affirmed that, but instead of respecting the First Amendment and the ruling of the court, Arizona Democrats are going to try to target Catholics with discriminatory laws that attack one of the faith's most fundamental sacraments.

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