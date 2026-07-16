Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame

Following his embarrassing international incident in Israel, Rep. Ro Khanna is doubling down on the insanity, touting a failed measure in the House to strip aid to Israel. This isn't the first time the Democrats have tried to harm our ally, and the last bastion of democracy, women's rights, and LGBTQ freedom in the Middle East.

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But hating Israel and Jews is required by most Democrats these days, and it seems Khanna is hoping to stake a 2028 presidential bid on it. He also thinks this stance is why Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush lost their races a couple of years ago.

Check out how Khanna frames this.

Today over 100 Democrats voted for the Massie Amendment to zero aid to Israel. My brother @RepBowman & @CoriBush lost their seats for this stand 2 years ago. As a colleague told me, Black martyrdom is normalized in America. Today I want to recognize their courage. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 15, 2026

'Black martyrdom' for losing their congressional seats. Is he serious?

Pander harder, Ro.

Rotarded strikes again. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 15, 2026

Heh. If he's running in 2028, that's going to be a fun election cycle to cover.

And here comes the race card. Not long ago I thought Khanna was the Democratic frontrunner for 2028. He's been spiraling fast, and now he grabs the oldest trick in the playbook: address a policy fight as racial martyrdom.



Bowman and Bush didn't lose over "Black martyrdom." They… — The Rational Animal 🤔 (@theobjectivist) July 15, 2026

That's the best Ro can do.

"Black martyrdom". You really do latch yourself to anything you can. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) July 15, 2026

Yes, he does.

Like the leech that he is.

I present you the slimiest most pandering congressman in all of the land, ladies and gentlemen… https://t.co/z2DrXeGu24 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 15, 2026

Absolutely slimy.

This dude is referring to Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush as “martyrs” because they got beat in their primaries.



Just insane levels of pandering https://t.co/twoE7LFdpM — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 15, 2026

Absolutely insane.

Cori Bush chimed in though.

The people have spoken.



They want to see their tax dollars spent on housing, healthcare, and education here at home, not war and genocide overseas.@bell4mo's not listening https://t.co/nYCHJjxiZv — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 16, 2026

Congress voted it down. The people have spoken, Cori. And they rejected you.

Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush lost their seats because they were terrible at their jobs, unresponsive to constituents, and got themselves embroiled in scandals.



Both literally lied to their constituents and the country and humiliated their districts. https://t.co/kdpefHxSE6 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 15, 2026

No, no. They definitely lost because of the Jews. Ask Ro. He'd never lie about that.

The biggest sign yet that the Dems are going to the far left. Voting to withhold support for America’s only ally in the fight against extreme Islam and Iran’s axis of evil terror. This is like voting to stop supporting Britain’s stand against the Nazi’s. https://t.co/lgGcoFHeqE — mark pincus (@markpinc) July 15, 2026

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The Democrats probably would've done that if they thought Hitler would help them gain power.

Black martyrdom?



What the H is this clown talking about? Your effort to harm the Jewish state was soundly defeated, while your party was exposed for being fundamentally anti-Israeli.



Ron Khanna is nuts. https://t.co/Zg5yoNUwPt — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 16, 2026

Absolutely nuts.

Besides, Israel and the U.S. are moving past an aid-based model and into an economic partnership that will benefit both nations on several fronts. That will really make the Democrats mad, because they'll lose one of their more ridiculous and divisive talking points, one that plays well with their Israel-hating, antisemitic, Hamas-loving base.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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