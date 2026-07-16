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Tipsheet

Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 4:00 PM
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Following his embarrassing international incident in Israel, Rep. Ro Khanna is doubling down on the insanity, touting a failed measure in the House to strip aid to Israel. This isn't the first time the Democrats have tried to harm our ally, and the last bastion of democracy, women's rights, and LGBTQ freedom in the Middle East.

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But hating Israel and Jews is required by most Democrats these days, and it seems Khanna is hoping to stake a 2028 presidential bid on it. He also thinks this stance is why Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush lost their races a couple of years ago.

Check out how Khanna frames this.

'Black martyrdom' for losing their congressional seats. Is he serious?

Pander harder, Ro.

Heh. If he's running in 2028, that's going to be a fun election cycle to cover.

That's the best Ro can do.

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CORI BUSH DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ISRAEL JAMAAL BOWMAN

Yes, he does. 

Like the leech that he is.

Absolutely slimy.

Absolutely insane.

Cori Bush chimed in though.

Congress voted it down. The people have spoken, Cori. And they rejected you.

No, no. They definitely lost because of the Jews. Ask Ro. He'd never lie about that.

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The Democrats probably would've done that if they thought Hitler would help them gain power.

Absolutely nuts.

Besides, Israel and the U.S. are moving past an aid-based model and into an economic partnership that will benefit both nations on several fronts. That will really make the Democrats mad, because they'll lose one of their more ridiculous and divisive talking points, one that plays well with their Israel-hating, antisemitic, Hamas-loving base.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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