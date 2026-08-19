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Why Is Amazon Allowing the Sale of This Violent Anti-Trump Merchandise?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 4:30 PM
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Why Is Amazon Allowing the Sale of This Violent Anti-Trump Merchandise?
AP Photo/John Locher

In 2015, Amazon issued a new policy prohibiting the sale of Confederate flags and any merchandise carrying the symbol. It is still an officially banned item on the Seller Policy page, although some exceptions for some historical items and books are made.

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So why is Amazon allowing the sale of shirts emblazoned with "8647," which is widely understood to be slang for assassinating President Trump?

In addition to banning Confederate flags, Amazon's policies prohibit products that "promote, incite, or glorify violence toward any person or group"

Back in May, NBC News even covered the story about Amazon selling these products

“Arrest us all. I dare you,” said Davis, an Air Force veteran who wears his 8647 hat proudly around his predominantly conservative neighborhood. “I am done staying quiet. I’ve got a family, I’ve got kids, and I’m watching this country get dragged through chaos while people are going to sit down and shut up. And I am not doing that, and millions of other people aren’t doing it, either.”

Davis’ is just one of hundreds of 8647 products for sale online, ranging from T-shirts and hats to stickers and mugs, available across major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Etsy. While Davis, who is a no-party-affiliated candidate, sells his merch for $29.99, similar listings online range in price and style — including a “classic vintage 80s” version for $17.99.

Amazon and Etsy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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The Left will dismiss these numbers as a "restaurant" term, but everyone knows to "86" something means to kill it, end it. They think we're stupid.

And this writer confirmed that these t-shirts are still available on Amazon's website as of this morning.

Simply incredible.

This is how you know the Left knows exactly what "8647" means: they're playing this whataboutism game.

None of those shirts were a call to violence against Joe Biden. They mocked him, but didn't call for his assassination.

That's the difference.

And it's not just shirts. There's a slew of "8647" merch.

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Amazon should enforce its policies consistently. They prohibit merchandise that promotes violence, and that's what "8647" does. They won't sell Confederate flags, and they've tried to ban conservative books, on the other hand.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMAZON | DONALD TRUMP | LIBS OF TIKTOK | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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