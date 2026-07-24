VIP
Democrats Confirmed Once Again This Week How Racist They Are
Democrats Confirmed Once Again This Week How Racist They Are
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden
Jon Ossoff Spends A LOT of Money on This Item...and He Puts Some Dem Women to Shame
Jon Ossoff Spends A LOT of Money on This Item...and He Puts Some...
DSA Assault on Prisons Is Rooted in Third Worldist Lust for Barbarism
DSA Assault on Prisons Is Rooted in Third Worldist Lust for Barbarism
New St. Louis DEA Leader Credits WH, Interagency Cooperation for Falling Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
New St. Louis DEA Leader Credits WH, Interagency Cooperation for Falling Fentanyl Overdose...
His Dishonor
His Dishonor
The One Democrat Who's Getting Tough Questions From CNN
The One Democrat Who's Getting Tough Questions From CNN
Ukrainian War Remakes War
Ukrainian War Remakes War
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Despite a Decade of Controversy, the Semiquincentennial Pool Party Was a Blast
Despite a Decade of Controversy, the Semiquincentennial Pool Party Was a Blast
A President Who Chose a Higher Standard Than the Law Required
A President Who Chose a Higher Standard Than the Law Required
Echoes of the Roman Conquest of Jerusalem in Today’s Islamic Conquest of the West
Echoes of the Roman Conquest of Jerusalem in Today’s Islamic Conquest of the...
The Mullahs Have Dropped the Mask—The Gulf Must Unite to End Tehran’s Reign of Terror
The Mullahs Have Dropped the Mask—The Gulf Must Unite to End Tehran’s Reign...
NYPD: Suspect Screamed 'Allahu Akbar' During Upper West Side Stabbings
NYPD: Suspect Screamed 'Allahu Akbar' During Upper West Side Stabbings
OPINION

The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America

Chris Talgo
Chris Talgo | Jul 24, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Marketing gurus, public relations experts, crisis counselors, and especially political consultants understand how vital it is to frame the message.

In today’s whirlwind society, it is increasingly difficult to frame messages amid the omnipresent white noise of modern life. The rise of social media and distrust in the mainstream media has also degraded the ability.

Advertisement

However, message framing is still a powerful tool that has been used nearly forever, particularly when it comes to rallying against an enemy.

Thomas Paine framed the message that the British were an antagonist to liberty before the Revolution. President Abraham Lincoln framed the message that slavery was abhorrent before the Civil War began.

In the late 1930s, FDR, the media, and most major institutions framed the message that the Axis Powers were the bad guys long before Pearl Harbor.

After World War II, the media and most major institutions framed the message that communism was a manmade menace as the Cold War began.

Today, the mainstream media and institutions like academia lack the moral clarity to simply state that the political rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is an existential threat to the United States of America.

I’ll go one step further. A few weeks after the United States celebrated its monumental 250th anniversary, there is a strong effort to whitewash the DSA, mischaracterize their aims, and obscure their odious policy agenda.

The DSA, “the largest socialist organization in the United States,” claims its chief “commitment” is “to fight for reforms that empower working people.”

According to the DSA website, its central objective is to help “working people” and promote policies that advance the interests of the “working class.”

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY SOCIALISM USA AMERICA 250

In mid-July, the DSA released its official policy platform, the “Workers Deserve More!” program, which includes “thriving working class communities,” “working-class foreign policy,” and “working-class democracy.”

But attaching the term “working-class” to policies that will severely harm working people is an insult to the intelligence of the American people.

The DSA claims paid family leave for all workers, a four-day work week with full pay and benefits, free pre-K, free college, canceling all student loan debt, universal healthcare, housing for all, reparations, a universal basic income, abolishing the police and prison system, and the Green New Deal (GND) are pro-worker policies.

In truth, those policies would burden the working-class with more taxes, crime, poverty, and misery.

The vaunted GND alone would crush the working class with higher energy bills and unreliable electricity.

On the front of foreign affairs, the DSA asserts that workers will benefit from defunding the Department of War, closing all overseas military bases, “a free Palestine,” abolishing ICE, “amnesty for all immigrants,” and terminating all caps and quotas on legal immigration.

Of course, this absurd agenda does not adhere to the interests of working people, who value a strong military they disproportionately serve in.

What’s more, the DSA’s open border posture is anathema to the working class because it depresses wages, raises housing prices, and overwhelms systems like public schools, healthcare, and welfare programs.

Advertisement

The most repugnant element of the DSA platform is what it calls “working class democracy.”

Under the pretenses of “democracy for all,” “real democracy,” and “economic democracy,” the DSA has determined that workers will finally possess political power if Congress becomes a unicameral chamber; all permanent residents, prisoners, and criminals can vote; the Senate, Supreme Court, Electoral College, and Presidency are abolished; “public ownership of the largest corporations and essential industries” is established; and “aggressive wealth taxes on the richest individuals and corporations” are enacted.

I wish the DSA would explain very slowly exactly how fundamental changes to the American governing system, like no more checks and balances, separation of powers, federalism, and republicanism, help workers.

I need specific evidence of mass nationalization programs that have been successful. I also need convincing and compelling proof that widespread wealth confiscation and redistribution will increase economic mobility for the working class. Lastly, I demand that the DSA present indisputable data that proves economic and political centralization certainly makes the working class better off.

To be safe, I will not hold my breath for an avalanche of facts to confirm the DSA’s platform is indeed worker-friendly because no such evidence exists.

Advertisement

On the other hand, we have more than an avalanche of evidence from the Soviet Union, Cuba, and North Korea that socialism is the last thing workers want or deserve.

All workers deserve dignity, liberty, and choice. The free-enterprise system rewards merit, hard work, innovation, and perseverance. The socialist system lacks freedom and incentivizes idleness.

Over the past 250 years, limited government, low taxes, and the spirit of American individualism have generated the wealthiest and most prosperous nation ever. The rags-to-riches stories are legendary.

The message is clear: The workers of America ought to unite against the DSA.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
John Thune Fumes After Getting Roasted by Karoline Leavitt Over His Incompetence Matt Vespa
The Mullahs Have Dropped the Mask—The Gulf Must Unite to End Tehran’s Reign of Terror Struan Stevenson
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden Matt Vespa
The Left-Wing Unicorn Hunt for the White Male Working-Class Voter Victor Davis Hanson
Oh, So That Explains These Wild Paragraphs About Caitlin Clark in That USA Today Op-Ed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Nebraska Dem Senate Candidate Ally Caught Red-Handed Admitting to Doxxing ICE Agent Kyle Olson
Advertisement