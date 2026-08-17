Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed Is Really Touchy About His Name

Just the other day, Niall Stanage, an associate editor for The Hill, said using Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the full name of Michigan Democrat, socialist, and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed "feeds Islamophobic tendencies."

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No, actually, we fear El-Sayed's policies. But Abdulrahman is pretty darned sensitive about his name, and said that's not the reason Democrats have worked — and would continue to work — to make things more expensive.

My name is not raising your gas prices.



My name is not the reason we’re in an illegal war.



My name is not the reason you can’t afford your healthcare.



My name is not the reason that you can’t afford your rent or your insurance. pic.twitter.com/RkppTLiNSe — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 16, 2026

Democrats support policies that would make everything more expensive. Look at what Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia, or El-Sayed's own admission that taxes would be raised on everyone to fund Medicare for All. What he doesn't say, of course, is that his scheme would require a 32 percent payroll tax or a doubling of the federal income tax. At a minimum.

That's expensive for "free" healthcare.

"Their bad ideas are," El-Sayed said, blaming Republicans. "And so if the best they've got against getting money out of politics, putting money in pockets, passing Medicare for All is to point to my name and say that they can't pronounce it, then I think we're going to have a pretty good time over the next 13 weeks."

Polls show Mike Rogers well ahead of El-Sayed. The name isn't the problem, his policies are.

Like this radical agenda that involves "holding Trump accountable."

The first thing we're going to do when we win this Senate seat? Hold Trump accountable. Then, onto the real work – taking on big corporations, taxing billionaires their wealth, and guaranteeing healthcare through Medicare for All. pic.twitter.com/Tx6JspUvPV — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 15, 2026

How does that get money out of politics or make things more affordable?

It doesn't.

Your name is Dog Killer pic.twitter.com/L3VCBf7TVJ — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 16, 2026

Don't forget that.

You name is not your problem...

Your Marxist beliefs are.



The damage your party has done to make healthcare Unaffordable and what you'd do to continue to make it more Unaffordable.



You wanting to defund the police.



Your hate for Jews...



You are pure evil. — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) August 16, 2026

Don't forget the Jew hatred, and his support for and by terrorists like the Muslim Brotherhood.

No one cares about your name. It’s your bat s**t crazy 40 trillion dollar price tag third world communist policies we take issue with.



Oh and your hatred of the west.



Your part of a platform that what’s to dismantle the constitution. https://t.co/7Va64cnM6H — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 17, 2026

That's the problem.

You forgot one…



Your name is raising taxes on working class Michiganders. https://t.co/paYVQPozV8 — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 16, 2026

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Democrats will raise our taxes astronomically if they get their way.

AIPAC is not raising our gas prices.



AIPAC is not the reason we’re in an illegal war.



AIPAC is not the reason people can’t afford their healthcare.



AIPAC is not the reason that people can’t afford their rent or their insurance.



But that’s all you and DSA socialists talk about… https://t.co/hNyXWy4ZZY — Tanja (@WeSee2024) August 17, 2026

Every single chance he gets, El-Sayed attacks AIPAC.

Do you have jackwad poli-sci majors who flunked out of college interning for you? Just curious, lol. https://t.co/Bh4j61FCBw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 17, 2026

Yes, he does.

All of problems this a****le mentions were caused by Democrats. Every single one. They gave uranium and billions to Iran. They stopped drilling here. They passed Obamacare by themselves. Biden had 22% grocery inflation. They created the problems. All of them https://t.co/qdn4K2jA06 — BigJimHit (@BigJimHit) August 16, 2026

It's all projection. Democrats make everything more expensive, and if they get the House and Senate, they'll do the same.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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