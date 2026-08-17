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Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed Is Really Touchy About His Name

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 4:30 PM
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Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed Is Really Touchy About His Name
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Just the other day, Niall Stanage, an associate editor for The Hill, said using Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the full name of Michigan Democrat, socialist, and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed "feeds Islamophobic tendencies."

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No, actually, we fear El-Sayed's policies. But Abdulrahman is pretty darned sensitive about his name, and said that's not the reason Democrats have worked — and would continue to work — to make things more expensive.

Democrats support policies that would make everything more expensive. Look at what Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia, or El-Sayed's own admission that taxes would be raised on everyone to fund Medicare for All. What he doesn't say, of course, is that his scheme would require a 32 percent payroll tax or a doubling of the federal income tax. At a minimum.

That's expensive for "free" healthcare.

"Their bad ideas are," El-Sayed said, blaming Republicans. "And so if the best they've got against getting money out of politics, putting money in pockets, passing Medicare for All is to point to my name and say that they can't pronounce it, then I think we're going to have a pretty good time over the next 13 weeks."

Polls show Mike Rogers well ahead of El-Sayed. The name isn't the problem, his policies are.

Like this radical agenda that involves "holding Trump accountable."

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How does that get money out of politics or make things more affordable? 

It doesn't.

Don't forget that.

Don't forget the Jew hatred, and his support for and by terrorists like the Muslim Brotherhood.

That's the problem.

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Democrats will raise our taxes astronomically if they get their way.

Every single chance he gets, El-Sayed attacks AIPAC.

Yes, he does.

It's all projection. Democrats make everything more expensive, and if they get the House and Senate, they'll do the same.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDICARE | MICHIGAN | TAXES
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