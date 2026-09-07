You Won't Believe Why This Renaissance Festival Is Banning Furries

It looks like even Renaissance Faires aren’t fans of the “furry” community. The Maryland Renaissance Festival has decided not to allow furries dressed in animal garb into their events.

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For those who are too sane to pay attention to such things, “furries” are a community of people who enjoy dressing up as anthropomorphized animals. They even have entire conventions for people who are into that kind of thing.

But, apparently, those attending the Renaissance Festival are annoying those who believe medieval wear is most appropriate for that setting.

From City Cast DC:

Wenches, beggars and barbarians are welcome at this year’s Maryland Renaissance Festival. Furries are not. And the furries — that is, the subculture defined by people who wear anthropomorphic animal costumes — have their dander up about it. Organizers of the festival, which opened for its 50th season last Saturday outside Annapolis, say they instituted the ban because humans who wear animal costumes are ahistoric to the actual renaissance — and because some patrons complained about feeling uncomfortable with furries at recent fairs. Julius Smith, the Maryland Renaissance Festival’s general manager, said in an email to City Cast DC that the policy was largely motivated by customer complaints. Some visitors reported “feeling uncomfortable by those wearing fursuits,” he wrote. Online renaissance fair pages and furry forums caught wind of the policy in May, when an updated dress code posted by the Maryland Renaissance Festival included fursuits on a list of prohibited headwear. No previous fursuit bans at renaissance fairs have been reported elsewhere in the country. While the furry subculture started to materialize in the 1980s, long after Florence’s golden age, it’s not uncommon to see furries at renaissance fairs.

This was me at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in 2025. Nobody had an issue with me, I was stopped repeatedly for photos. Nobody had an issue with me at all. https://t.co/xxTFE1h2gc pic.twitter.com/Kly0FgAJ10 — Nialhrim 🔜 MFF (@nialhrim_vr) September 4, 2026

Furries expressed their outrage in a post on Facebook. Some members called the new dress code a form of discrimination. Another suggested that they should “Bombard them with complaints publicly and directly” and that Louisiana's RenFest allows people to dress up, “some full, some poodle, some ears/tails.”

Yet another asked, “Why would you want to subject yourselves to ridicule from a totally unrelated Fandom anyway?”

A member of the furry community told City Cast DC that he’s been “wearing [a fursuit] to different renaissance fairs throughout the East Coast for about three years now, and it’s just been wonderful.”

How did it feel for Hawthorne, a 15-year veteran of the furry subculture, to hear that he couldn’t attend the festival in costume this year? “I kind of went through all the stages of grief. I think the biggest impact is losing this lovely place that I had kind of considered home,” he said. “It was really, really heartbreaking.” News of the ban “ricocheted quite a lot through the [furry] community” over the past few months, Hawthorne adds. Furries in the region coordinate meetups at the Maryland Renaissance Festival every year, he explains, and “everyone was pretty shocked, especially since there never really been an issue before.” Many furries have experienced feeling like a particularly stigmatized sect of the broader geek community, in part because of a societal perception that their interest in anthropomorphic animal play is rooted in a sexual fetish, according to Hawthorne. He isn’t sure whether that stereotype played into the customer complaints that Smith cites as a reason for the fursuit ban.

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So apparently @mdrenfest “banned fursuits” this upcoming season. Curious if having m’wolf head draped over my shoulder (as a barbarian?) vice over my head (as a furry?) will be ok. We’ll see 🤷 pic.twitter.com/qT5B2RT5G3 — The Dog General (@RavageGeneral) May 19, 2026

One of the issues that non-furry attendees highlighted is furries giving “unauthorized performances” at the festival and pose as paid cast members. The rules state that visitors “should not engage/entertain” others and that the dress code prohibits “musical instruments, hula hoops or other items that could be used in a performance.”

Apparently, those who attend these events would rather see human bards, knights, and royalty instead of some guy traipsing around in a fox costume. Perhaps furries can just create their own animal-friendly renaissance events?

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