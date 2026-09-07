We Have More Details About the Two Gay Men Shot in an AZ Bar. Hoo Boy...

So, there was a terrible shooting in Tucson, Arizona, last week. You likely never heard about it because the suspect was black and he gunned down two gay people. The shooter was also killed during the attack. The suspect was also Muslim, and his victims turned out to be pro-Gaza activists. It was later determined to be a hate crime, as the shooter had the names of other LGBT establishments around the city on a target list (via NY Post):

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A Muslim man shot and killed a pro-Palestinian photographer and his friend as they were leaving an Arizona gay bar before turning the gun on himself in what cops say was a hate crime. Ousman Ceesay unleashed the violence in Tucson around 12:30 a.m. Monday — targeting two men he did not know, Tucson Police confirmed. Cameron Davis Capara, 33, and Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, were in the parking lot of Venture-N when they were confronted and then shot by Ceesay, according to cops. Ceesay, 44, then shot himself with a 9mm handgun. The gunman was carrying a note with a list of other gay-friendly businesses in the area, but cops said he never tried to enter the bar near where he committed the heinous crime. […] Ceesay, originally from The Gambia in West Africa, had no prior contacts with the police department and had only just moved to the area from Oklahoma City in December, the Arizona Daily Star reported, citing sources. He and his wife were facing money troubles after racking up more than $76,000 in debt that forced them to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018, according to the outlet. Ceesay previously worked as an Uber driver and was a practicing Muslim who prayed five times a day, his cousin told the Arizona Daily Star.

Initially, we did not know the political views of Cameron Davis Capara and Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, nor did we know Ceesay was a Muslim. We also didn’t know whether the gunshot wounds he sustained happened during the attack or were self-inflicted.

On its face, the story doesn’t make headlines since the suspect didn’t fit the liberal media narrative, which is why they suffocated it with a pillow. Now, it’ll be entombed in lead and poured in a bed of concrete like the firefighters at Chernobyl.

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