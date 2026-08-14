Kamala Harris Just Endorsed Mary Peltola

Kamala Harris announced her endorsement of Mary Peltola, the Alaska Democrat running for Senate in November.

In an email, Harris said of Peltola, "We have the power to make a difference in this race, too. When we all stand behind Mary, we can give her the boost she needs to overcome their spending and organize across Alaska."

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Kamala Harris endorses Mary Peltola (D) for US Senate in Alaska in e-mail



“We have the power to make a difference in this race too. When we all stand behind Mary, we can give her the boost she needs to overcome their spending and organize across Alaska.” pic.twitter.com/d2XZEcahjV — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 13, 2026

In 2024, Alaska voters overwhelmingly supported President Trump's reelection, and Trump won the state by more than 13 points. Partly because the Biden administration shut down Alaska's energy production, including ANWR.

Alaska officials sued, arguing that canceling ANWR leases cost hundreds of millions, possibly billions, in royalties, as well as thousands of jobs and billions in lost wages. President Trump rolled back the Biden-era restrictions on Alaskan oil and gas development when he took office in January of last year.

In 2024, Peltola retracted her support for legislation that would have restored Trump-era drilling rights in the Arctic, instead throwing her support behind the Biden-Harris anti-drilling agenda. She was the lone Democratic sponsor of the bill, "Alaska's Right to Produce Act," to reinstate ANWR oil leases, but ultimately withdrew her support and tried to rally votes to kill it. The House passed the legislation along party lines.

Peltola also ran cover for Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline, telling MSNOW in 2024 that Biden was fine.

Democrat Mary Peltola just announced her run for Senate in Alaska



… and she does NOT want you to see this clip:



PELTOLA: “I think that Joe Biden’s mental acuity is very, very on. He’s one of the smartest, sharper people I’ve ever met in D.C.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vn0sC5LTrO — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) January 12, 2026

"It's funny, I hear a lot of people asking me about his age, and as a native person I really have a tremendous amount of respect for elders," Peltola said. I think that Joe Biden's mental acuity is very, very on. He's one of the smartest, sharpest people I've met in D.C."

"And as a native person I think age is a good thing. Wisdom and experience are a good thing," she continued. "He leads with love and compassion and I appreciate that in a leader."

Peltola's Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, noted that Peltola was quiet about the Harris endorsement and shared a longer video of Peltola's remarks about Biden's cognitive health with video of Biden struggling.

Mary Peltola is awfully quiet about the fact that she was endorsed by Kamala Harris today.



Hmmm… must have slipped her mind 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DJ9fYUa16e — Team Sullivan (@TeamSullivanAK) August 14, 2026

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KTTU is reporting that Peltola didn't seek Harris' endorsement, but the message to Alaska voters is clear: Peltola was aligned with and defended the Biden-Harris administration, even when its policies hurt Alaskans, and even when it was clear that Joe Biden was cognitively unfit to serve.

"Mary Peltola is an ineffective radical leftist who worked hand in hand with Kamala Harris to put Alaska last, so it's no surprise that Harris is backing Peltola," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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