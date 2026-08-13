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The WisDems' 'Unity Breakfast' Is a Gift to Tom Tiffany

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 7:30 AM
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The WisDems' 'Unity Breakfast' Is a Gift to Tom Tiffany
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

The narrative around Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley winning a narrow primary race against Francesca Hong is that the so-called "moderate" Democrat beat the democratic socialist. But that is not what's happening. The Democrats are all unified, and they had a breakfast to celebrate and work on strategy.

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Ben Shapiro laid out what this really means.

"Those terms are obvious: the Democratic Party will ingest and mirror the key precepts of the DSA, and they won't go whole hog against DSA candidates who don't totally say the quiet part out loud. This is why Slotkin didn't endorse Stevens against El-Sayed in Michigan. It's why Schumer and Jeffries didn't endorse Cuomo against Mamdani in NYC," Shapiro wrote. "In return, the DSA's most important figures will refrain from endorsing the very worst candidates. This is why Bernie and AOC didn't endorse Hong. If they had, she would have won."

"The goal of the pact is obvious: candidates who are DSA in all but name, who receive unified Democratic support after the primaries, and who still have a shot at winning a general election. So don't be fooled: the DSA is driving the car, choosing the direction. The normie Dems are just negotiating over the speed."

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Lots of whiteness there for Francesca Hong to be in proximity to.

Yes, she does.

Wonder how they tipped. After all, Hong said tipping is racist.

Speaking of voters, they were sitting outside the breakfast, where all of them said they'd vote for Crowley in the general election.

That's not news, of course. Democrats support Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BEN SHAPIRO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WISCONSIN
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