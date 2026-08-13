The WisDems' 'Unity Breakfast' Is a Gift to Tom Tiffany

The narrative around Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley winning a narrow primary race against Francesca Hong is that the so-called "moderate" Democrat beat the democratic socialist. But that is not what's happening. The Democrats are all unified, and they had a breakfast to celebrate and work on strategy.

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Ben Shapiro laid out what this really means.

We're watching an enormous misread of the results from Wisconsin. The dumb take is that the DSA has reached its ceiling, and the establishment is fighting back. That's totally wrong. The normie Dems are simply negotiating the terms of their surrender.



Those terms are obvious:… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 12, 2026

"Those terms are obvious: the Democratic Party will ingest and mirror the key precepts of the DSA, and they won't go whole hog against DSA candidates who don't totally say the quiet part out loud. This is why Slotkin didn't endorse Stevens against El-Sayed in Michigan. It's why Schumer and Jeffries didn't endorse Cuomo against Mamdani in NYC," Shapiro wrote. "In return, the DSA's most important figures will refrain from endorsing the very worst candidates. This is why Bernie and AOC didn't endorse Hong. If they had, she would have won."

"The goal of the pact is obvious: candidates who are DSA in all but name, who receive unified Democratic support after the primaries, and who still have a shot at winning a general election. So don't be fooled: the DSA is driving the car, choosing the direction. The normie Dems are just negotiating over the speed."

Scene from the Wisconsin Democrat unity breakfast: pic.twitter.com/oGceWOMpMJ — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) August 12, 2026

Lots of whiteness there for Francesca Hong to be in proximity to.

She looks pretty comfortable in her proximity to whiteness — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) August 12, 2026

Yes, she does.

Who picked up the check because we know none of them will? — pointsnfigures1 (@pointsnfigures1) August 12, 2026

Wonder how they tipped. After all, Hong said tipping is racist.

THIS is the unity breakfast Wis Ds talked up? I was thinking it would have been with supporters and voters! 😂 https://t.co/ohPJ9v1YXR — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 12, 2026

Speaking of voters, they were sitting outside the breakfast, where all of them said they'd vote for Crowley in the general election.

I spoke with eight Dane County voters this morning outside of the Dem unity breakfast. Only one of them actually voted for David Crowley in the primary.



They say they will all support him in the general. pic.twitter.com/5u17yi0EEQ — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) August 12, 2026

That's not news, of course. Democrats support Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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