What Are Massachusetts Democrats Thinking With This Plan for State-Sponsored Injection Sites?

Massachusetts Democrats recently passed legislation that would legalize abortion in the state throughout all nine months of pregnancy, giving doctors the discretion to perform the barbaric procedure for any reason. But it gets worse, if that's possible. Democrats are pushing a bill that would set up state-supervised injection sites where drug addicts can inject heroin and fentanyl. And local communities wouldn't get a say in any of this.

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Massachusetts bill would let addicts inject heroin and fentanyl at state-supervised sites across the Commonwealth — with no city or town approval requiredhttps://t.co/QjAJYhutgU — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) August 2, 2026

Here's more:

H.2196 and S.1393 — quietly moving through Senate Ways and Means — would authorize supervised drug consumption at DPH-approved sites across Massachusetts. The bill also blocks police from using site attendance to establish probable cause for any search or seizure. Pictured: Interior of a supervised drug consumption facility (left); a person collapsed on a Boston sidewalk (right). A Beacon Hill bill would authorize the operation of state-supervised drug injection sites across Massachusetts and prohibit police from using site attendance to establish probable cause for a search or seizure. The two-part reform, quietly moving through Senate Ways and Means, would legalize the supervised consumption of pre-obtained illegal drugs at government-approved facilities anywhere in the Commonwealth. The bill, filed as H.2196 by Rep. Marjorie C. Decker of Cambridge and Rep. John J. Lawn, Jr. of Watertown and as S.1393 by Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro , is titled "An Act relative to preventing overdose deaths and increasing access to treatment." The Senate version cleared the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery in January, moved through the Health Care Financing Committee, and now sits in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, the last committee stop before a full Senate floor vote.

Simply incredible. They do not care about local governments or safety. The bill would prevent police from using the injection sites to do any sort of investigation for related crimes.

Addicts and illegals mean more to the state house — 72degreesandsunny (@72degreesa97370) August 2, 2026

Correct.

But you'll get arrested for carrying an open beer in a paper sack!!!



Make it make sense... — Still-AOK (@Still_AOK) August 2, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

You always get more of what you subsidize. 🙄 — Elephino (@mriendea) August 2, 2026

What's rewarded is repeated.

This is not a good idea. Why aren't they pushing through places and people to actually HELP addicts not be addicted, instead of feeding the addiction?

Our government has it all backwards 🙄 https://t.co/9k1APZoRsF — Colleen (@colleentrish) August 2, 2026

Because people who aren't addicted to drugs don't need the government to help them.

This is a bad idea for a variety of reasons, and the fact that Democrats keep pushing these terrible ideas shows they do not, in fact, care about people at all.

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