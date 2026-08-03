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What Are Massachusetts Democrats Thinking With This Plan for State-Sponsored Injection Sites?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 2:30 PM
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What Are Massachusetts Democrats Thinking With This Plan for State-Sponsored Injection Sites?
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File

Massachusetts Democrats recently passed legislation that would legalize abortion in the state throughout all nine months of pregnancy, giving doctors the discretion to perform the barbaric procedure for any reason. But it gets worse, if that's possible. Democrats are pushing a bill that would set up state-supervised injection sites where drug addicts can inject heroin and fentanyl. And local communities wouldn't get a say in any of this.

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H.2196 and S.1393 — quietly moving through Senate Ways and Means — would authorize supervised drug consumption at DPH-approved sites across Massachusetts. The bill also blocks police from using site attendance to establish probable cause for any search or seizure. Pictured: Interior of a supervised drug consumption facility (left); a person collapsed on a Boston sidewalk (right).

A Beacon Hill bill would authorize the operation of state-supervised drug injection sites across Massachusetts and prohibit police from using site attendance to establish probable cause for a search or seizure. The two-part reform, quietly moving through Senate Ways and Means, would legalize the supervised consumption of pre-obtained illegal drugs at government-approved facilities anywhere in the Commonwealth.
The bill, filed as H.2196 by Rep. Marjorie C. Decker of Cambridge and Rep. John J. Lawn, Jr. of Watertown and as S.1393 by Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro, is titled "An Act relative to preventing overdose deaths and increasing access to treatment." The Senate version cleared the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery in January, moved through the Health Care Financing Committee, and now sits in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, the last committee stop before a full Senate floor vote.
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Simply incredible. They do not care about local governments or safety. The bill would prevent police from using the injection sites to do any sort of investigation for related crimes.

Correct.

That's (D)ifferent.

What's rewarded is repeated.

Because people who aren't addicted to drugs don't need the government to help them.

This is a bad idea for a variety of reasons, and the fact that Democrats keep pushing these terrible ideas shows they do not, in fact, care about people at all.

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News Topics ABORTION | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FENTANYL | MASSACHUSETTS
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