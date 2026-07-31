Rapist Serving 167 Years Now Identifies As 'Trans' and Just Filed a Lawsuit to Do This

In 2010, Iraq veteran Aaron Michael Pernell pleaded guilty to raping Maria Durden, a military spouse living at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Pernell broke into Durden's house and assaulted her in front of her child. Following his arrest, Pernell told investigators that a voice inside his head named "Jason" told him to attack women. He also agreed to submit a DNA sample that linked him to a series of unsolved break-ins and sexual assaults in Fayetteville and Hoke County, North Carolina, dating back to 2008.

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Pernell had been sentenced to 50 years for the rape of Durden, but after being connected to the other crimes, he was ultimately sentenced to 167 years behind bars. In 2016, Pernell began identifying as a woman and in 2020 he legally changed his name to Arya Milan.

Now he's suing and demanding taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery and a transfer to a female prison.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



An Iraq veteran serving a 167-year sentence for raping SEVEN women is now identifying as transgender and suing to be moved to a women's prison.



Aaron "Arya" Pernell is also demanding surgeries to give him a "fully functional" vagina.https://t.co/3sgXSNxGmV — REDUXX (@reduxx) July 30, 2026

Here's more:

According to court records, Pernell legally changed his name to Arya Milan in 2020, and notified the Federal Bureau of Prisons in January 2021 while demanding that the judgement and commitment file in his case be updated to reflect his new identity. Pernell also told the FBOP that he had been diagnosed with “gender dysphoria” in 2019 after having attempted self-castration. Now, Pernell is demanding several taxpayer-funded surgeries that would ultimately allow him to secure a transfer to the female prison estate. “ARYA has identified as transgender since 2016. ARYA declared herself as transgender to FBOP staff in 2016 during her first year confined in the FBOP,” Pernell wrote in a legal complaint filed in February 2023. “In September 2016 she was diagnosed by a psychologist as being male to female transgender. In April of 2019 ARYA was diagnosed with gender dysphoria. In August of 2019, ARYA began her medical transition by undergoing female hormone therapy.”

Pernell says his female appearance has led to "unwanted sexual attention" from other male inmates, and claimed that he was the victim of "three separate Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) incidents" while at FCI Fairton in New Jersey. The lawsuit also says Pernell has attempted suicide multiple times because he's been denied "fully sexually functional female sex anatomy."

So if I go to prison as a woman, I can demand facial surgery to make me more attractive and help my mental health too? What about a boob job to lift my spirits?

No? Then what the f**k are we even talking about. Why on earth should my tax dollars pay for this freak? — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) July 30, 2026

Because he's part of a special class that our political betters have determined has more rights than the rest of us.

They do this to get out like that one tranny Jonathan Richardson that got out like 30 years early. pic.twitter.com/pb7MKhLuI0 — Bill Butcher (@XRedXBaronX) July 30, 2026

We wrote about Richardson here.

“Well yea, I ate seven chickens when I was a fox, but I IDENTIFY as a chicken now, that means I AM a chicken, and you have to let me live in the henhouse or you’re a big ole Nazi bigot” https://t.co/cEjXMJJWzj — MaryCate Delvey (@marycatedelvey) July 30, 2026

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This will put women in prison in danger.

There should be no surgery for him. This shoukd have been a death penalty case https://t.co/AGxeuRlOUN — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) July 30, 2026

He victimized multiple women, and is suing to be able to victimize even more.