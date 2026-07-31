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Rapist Serving 167 Years Now Identifies As 'Trans' and Just Filed a Lawsuit to Do This

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 8:00 AM
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Rapist Serving 167 Years Now Identifies As 'Trans' and Just Filed a Lawsuit to Do This
AP Photo/Marc Levy

In 2010, Iraq veteran Aaron Michael Pernell pleaded guilty to raping Maria Durden, a military spouse living at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Pernell broke into Durden's house and assaulted her in front of her child. Following his arrest, Pernell told investigators that a voice inside his head named "Jason" told him to attack women. He also agreed to submit a DNA sample that linked him to a series of unsolved break-ins and sexual assaults in Fayetteville and Hoke County, North Carolina, dating back to 2008.

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Pernell had been sentenced to 50 years for the rape of Durden, but after being connected to the other crimes, he was ultimately sentenced to 167 years behind bars. In 2016, Pernell began identifying as a woman and in 2020 he legally changed his name to Arya Milan.

Now he's suing and demanding taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery and a transfer to a female prison. 

Here's more:

According to court records, Pernell legally changed his name to Arya Milan in 2020, and notified the Federal Bureau of Prisons in January 2021 while demanding that the judgement and commitment file in his case be updated to reflect his new identity. Pernell also told the FBOP that he had been diagnosed with “gender dysphoria” in 2019 after having attempted self-castration.

Now, Pernell is demanding several taxpayer-funded surgeries that would ultimately allow him to secure a transfer to the female prison estate.

“ARYA has identified as transgender since 2016. ARYA declared herself as transgender to FBOP staff in 2016 during her first year confined in the FBOP,” Pernell wrote in a legal complaint filed in February 2023. “In September 2016 she was diagnosed by a psychologist as being male to female transgender. In April of 2019 ARYA was diagnosed with gender dysphoria. In August of 2019, ARYA began her medical transition by undergoing female hormone therapy.”

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Pernell says his female appearance has led to "unwanted sexual attention" from other male inmates, and claimed that he was the victim of "three separate Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) incidents" while at FCI Fairton in New Jersey. The lawsuit also says Pernell has attempted suicide multiple times because he's been denied "fully sexually functional female sex anatomy."

Because he's part of a special class that our political betters have determined has more rights than the rest of us.

We wrote about Richardson here.

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This will put women in prison in danger.

He victimized multiple women, and is suing to be able to victimize even more.

News Topics CRIME | LAWSUIT | MILITARY | TRANSGENDER
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