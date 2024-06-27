Auto Updates Comments
  • Rebecca Downs | Jun 27, 2024 9:01 PM est
  • Leah Barkoukis | Jun 27, 2024 8:59 PM est

The Trump campaign will also be running the following two TV ads during the debate in battleground states and D.C.

  • Leah Barkoukis | Jun 27, 2024 8:52 PM est

The Trump campaign launched a new website this morning to hold President Biden accountable during the debate. 

“Biden has been doing political debates for 50 years, having taken part in at least 40 debates since 1972,” the website FactCheckBiden.com reads. “His performances are often filled with lies – about himself, about statistics, about his record, and about events that never took place."

  • Matt Vespa | Jun 27, 2024 8:48 PM est
  • Matt Vespa | Jun 27, 2024 8:46 PM est

Who says this is wrong?

  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 8:37 PM est

Welcome to the Townhall live blog for the (very early) first presidential debate of 2024! Tonight is going to be truly insane, we just don't know how crazy or for what reasons. 

  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 5:07 PM est
  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 5:07 PM est
  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 5:06 PM est
  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 5:06 PM est
  • Spencer Brown | Jun 27, 2024 5:06 PM est
