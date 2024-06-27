On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border

Ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on CNN Thursday night President Joe Biden, his administration and his campaign have desperately attempted to paint Republicans as the party against border security. After all, Biden is getting trounced in the polls on this issue.
They've done this by repeatedly claiming former President Donald Trump tanked a bipartisan border bill in order to keep the issue alive on the campaign trail while conveniently ignoring Biden's promises in 2020 to flood the border.
In 2020 Biden said if elected, he WOULD NOT enforce our immigration laws. As President, this is exactly what has proudly done.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2024
This video should be blasted all over conservative media. Hopefully Trump is very familiar with Biden's own words on this subject. pic.twitter.com/6a7lfK0LnO
Not to mention the so-called bipartisan "border bill" did nothing to stop the flow of illegal aliens into the United States. Instead, it demanded more money for processing countless individuals with shady and criminal backgrounds into the country.
. @KatiePavlich is spot-on regarding Biden’s flawed migrant vetting.— POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) June 18, 2024
The American people have been told a lie. pic.twitter.com/eNItmh8r8L
Biden starts his “border security” speech with calls for amnesty and more processing of false asylum claims. He didn’t start with any mention of stopping the crisis and the record illegal flow.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2023
Biden has been fighting Texas on every single border security measure Abbott has implemented. Tonight Biden will claim he cares about border security and that will be a massive lie. https://t.co/Rxza1rrbQw— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 8, 2024
