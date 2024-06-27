On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border

Ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on CNN Thursday night President Joe Biden, his administration and his campaign have desperately attempted to paint Republicans as the party against border security. After all, Biden is getting trounced in the polls on this issue.

Advertisement

They've done this by repeatedly claiming former President Donald Trump tanked a bipartisan border bill in order to keep the issue alive on the campaign trail while conveniently ignoring Biden's promises in 2020 to flood the border.

In 2020 Biden said if elected, he WOULD NOT enforce our immigration laws. As President, this is exactly what has proudly done.



This video should be blasted all over conservative media. Hopefully Trump is very familiar with Biden's own words on this subject. pic.twitter.com/6a7lfK0LnO — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2024

Not to mention the so-called bipartisan "border bill" did nothing to stop the flow of illegal aliens into the United States. Instead, it demanded more money for processing countless individuals with shady and criminal backgrounds into the country.

. @KatiePavlich is spot-on regarding Biden’s flawed migrant vetting.



The American people have been told a lie. pic.twitter.com/eNItmh8r8L — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) June 18, 2024

Biden starts his “border security” speech with calls for amnesty and more processing of false asylum claims. He didn’t start with any mention of stopping the crisis and the record illegal flow. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2023