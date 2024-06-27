Biden Administration Vows to Reinstate Censorship Regime
Supreme Court Reins in SEC Bureaucrats in Decision Upholding Constitutional Right to Jury...
There's a Big Problem With What Kinzinger Claimed in His Endorsement of Biden
How the Trump Campaign Is Hitting Back at Biden During Debate
Dozens of Red States Join Effort to Challenge Biden Administration's Latest Vehicle Mandat...
RFK Jr. Vows to Be on CNN Debate Stage 'With or Without Their...
After Disappointing Murthy v. Missouri Ruling, Rand Paul Makes a Suggestion
MSNBC Host Downplays Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl Was ‘Vetted,’ Report...
We'll Have to Wait Until July for Some Major SCOTUS Opinions
SCOTUS Officially Announces Decision in Idaho Abortion Case
Here's Who Americans Believe Will Win the Debate
Hoo Boy: Biden's Debate Stakes Just Got Even Higher
Tipsheet

On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 27, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on CNN Thursday night President Joe Biden, his administration and his campaign have desperately attempted to paint Republicans as the party against border security. After all, Biden is getting trounced in the polls on this issue. 

They've done this by repeatedly claiming former President Donald Trump tanked a bipartisan border bill in order to keep the issue alive on the campaign trail while conveniently ignoring Biden's promises in 2020 to flood the border. 

Not to mention the so-called bipartisan "border bill" did nothing to stop the flow of illegal aliens into the United States. Instead, it demanded more money for processing countless individuals with shady and criminal backgrounds into the country. 

