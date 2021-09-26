Police, Fire, Military Being Gutted by Vaccine Mandate: Is This China's Plan to Destroy the USA?

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

I have bad news and good news.

I'll save the good news for the end -- because you need to know there is hope.

The bad news is that the country is on fire, thanks to the brain-dead, feeble, old man with dementia (aka President Joe Biden). If you don't believe me, just see the 14,000 Haitian migrants hiding under a bridge in Texas, now released into America by Biden. That should help the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the worst is yet to come. I'm referring to Biden's vaccine mandate. This is the most dangerous threat to our national security in history.

As a nationally syndicated radio host, I get thousands of emails a week. The ones I'm getting right now are downright tragic. I'm getting heartfelt letters of anguish from police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, corrections officers, active-duty military, military fighter jet pilots, even Navy SEALs.

They're all getting ready to quit or be fired because of vaccine mandates. They do not want the vaccine. Even if they have to give up their pensions. Even if they are one year away from retirement and a six-figure pension.

They've studied the vaccine. They know the dangers. They know it's crippling, killing and weakening the immune systems of millions of Americans. They've seen the Project Veritas undercover videos of U.S. government health care workers admitting the COVID-19 vaccine is killing and injuring Americans -- and admitting our government is covering it up.

As first responders, many have seen the carnage up close and personal. They see the vaccine-injured every day in the emergency room or intensive care unit.

The mainstream media is blacking out this story like it's on Hunter Biden's laptop. But the number of first responders who quit, retire or get fired will be shocking. The damage to our country will be devastating.

Think about it. These are the frontline defenders of America. What if one-third of cops resign? One-third of the firemen? One-third of the nurses? One-third of prison guards? Good luck.

You think I'm exaggerating? I've only seen one poll made public on this topic. In San Diego, 65% of the cops say they'll quit rather than take the vaccine.

It turns out my educated guess is low.

What happens when one-third of the military quits? How about one-third of fighter jet pilots? How about one-third of Navy SEALs? Who is going to defend America? This is the greatest national security threat in history.

Our national defense will be a shambles. China can just sit back and watch us self-destruct. Did you ever think maybe that's the plan? Just this week, a whistleblower reported China intentionally released COVID-19 at the Wuhan Military Games in October of 2019.

So, maybe, just maybe this whole vaccine mandate disaster is "made in China." Dividing America, weakening our economy, gutting our military and creating a shortage of frontline first responders is a dream come true for China.

This is how China wins WWIII without firing a shot.

So, what's the good news? I have a solution. You can read about it in my brand-new No. 1 bestselling book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book." It's the conservative version of "Rules for Radicals." It teaches conservatives how to use protest, boycotts, intimidation and civil disobedience -- just like liberals have done to us for decades. Two can play at that game. It teaches conservatives how to become the LOUD MAJORITY.

This book even includes the actual phone numbers and emails to contact the top liberal and woke CEOs in America.

And I have proof it works. A book buyer contacted me yesterday. He was giddy. He emailed three CEOs of the biggest companies in America -- with the contact information provided in my book. Within hours all three CEOs personally responded. He sent me their emails. All three big shots were clearly scared to death by threats of a boycott by this conservative. That was from only one person contacting them.

Can you imagine what we can achieve when 100,000 or 1 million conservatives contact corporations and politicians to threaten a boycott? This is the game changer.

This battle isn't over yet. Not by a long shot. I believe we can keep the wolves at bay with the strategy found in my book. And then in 2024 ...

The latest Rasmussen poll shows former President Donald J. Trump beating Biden by a 10-point landslide and beating Kamala Harris by 13 points.

As Winston Churchill said, "Never give in, never give in, never, never, never."

Never give up. Keep the faith. The cavalry is coming!