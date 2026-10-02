Lindsay Clancy Lawyer's Motion for a Not Guilty Verdict Is Rejected

It was a Hail Mary attempt, but Kevin Reddington is doing what any attorney would do for his client. Reddington is representing Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three kids in January 2023. It was part of the initial defense, so this turnabout was met with amusement, anger, and confusion. Luckily, Judge William Sullivan also agreed, adding that mental illness is some magic wand that absolves people of heinous crimes. The motion to find Clancy not guilty weeks after her mistrial was soundly rejected (via Fox News):

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PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Judge denies defense motion asking that Lindsay Clancy be found not guilty due to a lack of evidence. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 1, 2026

New: Judge Sullivan denied Kevin Reddington's Rule 25 renewed motion for a required finding of not guilty for Lindsay Clancy. Judge issues his ruling in a bifurcated way, addressing the 2 arguments made by defense (and how Reddington originally wanted the trial split). #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2VkUVDLmM8 — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 1, 2026

🚨🚨🚨JUST IN: Judge William Sullivan has denied Lindsay Clancy's motion for a not guilty verdict.@MParonich pic.twitter.com/d4NDqfAQyK — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) October 1, 2026

Massachusetts Judge William Sullivan has denied Lindsay Clancy's motion for a required finding of not guilty. Sullivan had denied a similar motion when her mistrial was declared on Sept. 4, and denied a renewed attempt Thursday after defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued earlier this week that Plymouth County prosecutors had failed to introduce enough evidence at trial to prove his client guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. "There was evidence introduced, both physical and circumstantial, that would permit a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of the charge of murder," Sullivan wrote. […] "Mental illness alone does not preclude a finding of criminal responsibility beyond a reasonable doubt," Sullivan wrote. […] Clancy is due back in court on Nov. 2 for a hearing on her pending double jeopardy motion and Reddington's request for an inquiry into the lone holdout juror who wanted to find her guilty.

Clancy should be retried. There are lines you can’t cross — child killing is one of them.

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