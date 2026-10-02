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Lindsay Clancy Lawyer's Motion for a Not Guilty Verdict Is Rejected

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 02, 2026 11:30 PM
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Lindsay Clancy Lawyer's Motion for a Not Guilty Verdict Is Rejected
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

It was a Hail Mary attempt, but Kevin Reddington is doing what any attorney would do for his client. Reddington is representing Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three kids in January 2023. It was part of the initial defense, so this turnabout was met with amusement, anger, and confusion. Luckily, Judge William Sullivan also agreed, adding that mental illness is some magic wand that absolves people of heinous crimes. The motion to find Clancy not guilty weeks after her mistrial was soundly rejected (via Fox News):

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Massachusetts Judge William Sullivan has denied Lindsay Clancy's motion for a required finding of not guilty.

Sullivan had denied a similar motion when her mistrial was declared on Sept. 4, and denied a renewed attempt Thursday after defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued earlier this week that Plymouth County prosecutors had failed to introduce enough evidence at trial to prove his client guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"There was evidence introduced, both physical and circumstantial, that would permit a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of the charge of murder," Sullivan wrote.

[…]

"Mental illness alone does not preclude a finding of criminal responsibility beyond a reasonable doubt," Sullivan wrote.

[…]

Clancy is due back in court on Nov. 2 for a hearing on her pending double jeopardy motion and Reddington's request for an inquiry into the lone holdout juror who wanted to find her guilty.

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Clancy should be retried. There are lines you can’t cross — child killing is one of them. 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS
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