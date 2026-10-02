Receipts, Not Rhetoric

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) stood before a town hall crowd in Ithaca on Sunday and described a Cornell case in these exact words: "Seven men drugged and gang raped a 20-year-old woman." She said they lured her into a fraternity house, drugged her with ketamine, posted to a group chat that she was incapacitated, then "took turns gang raping her for seven hours." She added that Cornell's response was to expel two of them and have the rest "write essays as their form of punishment," and called it evidence that "the culture of rape, sexual assault, and pedophilia is protected" at elite institutions nationwide.

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Here's what Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten says about the same case, on the record, this week: his office reviewed the alleged victim's original sworn statement back in November 2024 and determined the facts in it did not support criminal charges under New York law. Her own statement at the time, according to Van Houten, "did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang raped." It described the drug use and sexual conduct as "voluntary, conscious, and consensual."

Those two accounts cannot both be the full story.

A civil complaint filed last month by the woman, now identified in court filings as Jane Doe, does allege she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members, and that account is serious enough that Van Houten has reopened the criminal investigation and is preparing to bring it before a grand jury. Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. None of that is nothing. A woman's account of an assault can evolve, especially years later, for reasons that deserve genuine compassion rather than automatic suspicion. But a sitting member of Congress standing at a podium declaring exactly what happened, in the most graphic terms available, while the original sworn statement to actual law enforcement said something categorically different, isn't advocacy. It's narration dressed up as fact, aimed at an audience that has no reason to know the sworn record says otherwise.

Cornell disputes her account, too. The university says it did issue expulsions and suspensions, not merely essay assignments, and that the civil complaint itself describes certain suspended students being offered a chance to submit essays as one avenue to mitigate their standing — not as the university's sole response to the allegations. Cornell called any suggestion otherwise "false" and warned that repeating it "will make survivors feel less safe and supported." That's a university defending its own disciplinary record, and it deserves to be weighed alongside everything else here, not dismissed because it's inconvenient to the narrative.

Seven young men have had their names tied to "gang rape" in national headlines this week, based substantially on a description a congresswoman delivered from a podium rather than from a finding of fact in any courtroom. No charges have been filed. Attorneys for the accused, including at least one who says his client had no sexual contact with the accuser at all, have denied the allegations outright. That denial deserves to be reported with the same seriousness as the accusation, and in most coverage of this story this week, it hasn't been.

I don't know what happened inside that fraternity house in October 2024. Neither does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and neither does anyone reading this column. That's precisely the point. The legal system exists to sort out exactly this kind of conflict between an original statement and a later one, between an accusation and a denial, with actual evidence, actual cross-examination, and actual consequences for getting it wrong in either direction. A grand jury may hear this case. It may result in charges. It may not. That process deserves to run its course without a member of Congress pre-loading the verdict for a town hall crowd before a single new piece of evidence has been tested.

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This matters beyond one case in Ithaca. A politician willing to state disputed, legally unresolved allegations as settled fact, in the most inflammatory language available, for the purpose of looking appropriately outraged in front of a sympathetic crowd, is not someone demonstrating the judgment this country should want anywhere near decisions carrying real national consequence. Compassion for an alleged victim and accuracy about the actual record are not in tension with each other. Pretending they are is how seven young men's names end up permanently searchable next to a word none of them have been convicted of deserving, while the district attorney's own account of the sworn record sits buried three paragraphs into stories nobody read past the headline.

Say what the evidence says. Let the process work. That's not a radical standard. It used to simply be called being careful with the truth.

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