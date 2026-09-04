Fueling Your Support for Team Trump (Part One)

What a midterm election we are facing! With the far-left championing socialism, the Democrats seem destined to be caught in a destructive internal civil war. Republicans are noted for not showing up to vote in midterms when they control the Presidency, the Senate, and the House. There is also a temptation to focus on which voters hate more socialism or Trump. But this midterm election promises to be very interesting, and it also may be the most important in decades in determining priorities that could shape America's future for years to come. Issues matter the most, but too many seem lost in personal attacks.

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If you are a conservative worth your salt, you most likely have been confronted by your local "Trump Hater" with this question: "How can you support Donald Trump?" After I took time to actually answer that question, I asked them to explain their vote. Beyond their disgust in Trump, they had little to say.

Sports journalist and political commentator Stephen A. Smith pointed out what many in the media have come to understand: "The ONLY people that run from me are Liberals. The GOP, the Right, don't run. They ALL accept!" The Left candidates seem scared of tough questions, and the Right isn't. Why? Democrat ideas don't hold up to scrutiny. This is why they avoid fair interviews with independent thinkers like Smith, Bill Maher, and Joe Rogan. If Democrats were confident in their position priorities, they'd take advantage of such opportunities. It's important for Republicans to remain the party of free speech and informed debate.

A values-driven Republican voter should never be afraid to explain why he or she supports the party. You don't have to know or defend the entire party platform, but it's important to be able to communicate at least three reasons for why you vote for Republican candidates. Candidates make promises. In this and my next column, I'll list the priorities that most conservatives embrace. Some priorities Trump and his administration have already delivered on. Other priorities require an expanded majority in the House and Senate to get done. Pick the three that are most important to you and risk being contagious by talking to others about "why" you vote "Team Trump." Then make sure you rally every conservative you know to make sure that person votes in November.

But what about the "hate Trump" crowd? The man ain't perfect, but he sure gets important things done! Even some of his supporters can find things to criticize, but there are reasons to give him the House and Senate majorities he needs to continue Making America Great Again!

Trump is transparent and available to share and defend his actions. Trump continues to have more press conferences in one month than Biden had in his whole term in office. He's a New York street fighter who is not afraid to be himself whether you like it or not. He doesn't hide in the basement. He stands for something, takes questions, and isn't afraid to take on any disagreement.

Like any good leader, Trump has a plan and executes his plan to get important things done. After losing to Biden, Trump spent four years thinking about what he would do in his first 100 days if elected President again. He also worked to find people for cabinet positions who would do what it takes to deliver on those priorities. He promised voters and then he and his team got busy delivering what he promised. This "can do" spirit is also what makes him more hated by those who do not share his priorities.

Trump certainly has made mistakes and enemies in his time as a politician. Anyone as active as Trump will do that. There are no perfect politicians. You can find evidence to hate or love any candidate. So, as long as a party drives your top priorities, support their candidates. Some candidates will be better than others, but whoever is elected becomes part of a team that can deliver on what you want done. When your team is in power, they can approve key appointments and critical judges.

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Since neither party has a majority of voters, both compete to attract independents to support their candidates. Voters want to know what you promise to deliver, and, by the mid-terms, they want evidence of what you have accomplished. They also want to know what's next! Trump is proud of his record, but to keep or even expand his majorities in the House and Senate, he must keep the party focused on what's next!

Here are the top priorities that make me an enthusiastic "Team Trump" supporter:

Secure our Southern Border and Deport illegal aliens. He promised to secure the border and delivered. Of the tens of millions of people that came across the open border during the Biden years some were criminals bringing drugs, trafficking young children, and committing crimes. He promised to deport those who came illegally, but it's proved to be a challenge. The vast majority of Americans support deporting the worst of the worst, but the relentless media focus on the urban chaos created in some blue states has kept ICE in the crosshairs. Prior to the election, Republicans would be wise to focus on places willing to work with them. Continue to deny the illegal aliens access to government benefits and encourage self-deportations. Establish Energy Independence. His focus on supporting all energy resources and rejecting debunked climate change priorities is critical for America's economic future. With AI, our need for energy is increasing, and "Team Trump" is open to using nuclear, fossil fuel, alternative energy, and anything that will give America energy independence. His focus ensures that we're not dependent on any other country for the energy we need and will ultimately mean lower energy prices for all Americans. Decrease the Size of Government and Eliminate Fraud. He has worked with Musk, his cabinet, and Congress to start eliminating redundancies and expensive entitlements. He knows that America cannot sustain this level of spending and the deficits it creates. He has fired some unnecessary federal employees and ended some departments. But with increased military spending, the deficit continues to grow. With Vice President Vance's help "Team Trump" has put the focus on going after fraud in a big way. Lower Taxes. The One Big Beautiful Bill has lowered taxes for working Americans. He's passed "no tax on tips" and "no tax on Social Security payments" for seniors. He's resisted higher taxes on "the rich," knowing that they already pay most of the load. The top 50 percent of wage earners pay 97 percent of the federal income tax revenue. It's also their resources that help provide the capital and jobs to keep the economy strong.

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These four policy priorities make it easy for me to vote Team Trump. What would be on your list of top priorities in determining your vote? Next column, I'll focus on 15 more priorities that support the Republican cause and help define what is next for President Trump. Send me your program priorities, and I'll make sure they'll be included.

Terry Paulson is a PhD psychologist, professional speaker, and author of The Optimism Advantage, Sweden's Gentle Giant, and his new political novel, The Summit. Send your issue priorities to me at terry@terrypaulson.com.





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