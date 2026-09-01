Kharg Island Could Be the Iranian Regime's Last Straw

Iran’s Islamic Republic is beginning to look like a regime living on borrowed time. Six months of war have battered its military infrastructure, crippled its economy, and driven millions of ordinary Iranians deeper into poverty. The question now is whether a decisive strike against the regime’s economic lifeline could finally tip the balance and allow the Iranian people to reclaim their country. Kharg Island could provide that tipping point. U.S. President Donald Trump has already raised the prospect dramatically by posting an AI-generated video purporting to show Kharg Island being blown apart. The imagery was synthetic, and Reuters reported that there was no evidence the island had actually been attacked. Yet the message was unmistakable. Kharg is recognized as the vulnerable heart of Iran’s oil export machine. Before the war it handled around 90 percent of Iranian oil exports. Destroying or disabling that infrastructure would strike directly at the financial foundations of the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

The regime has survived decades of sanctions, corruption, and economic mismanagement by relying upon oil revenues. Today, that economic lifeline is already fraying. The Iranian rial has fallen to an extraordinary 2.06 million to the U.S. dollar. Inflation has reached 89 percent year on year, while food inflation has exceeded 127 percent. Salaries have been devastated. One Tehran technology worker told Al Jazeera that his monthly salary, once worth more than $1,000, has fallen below $500. This is economic warfare against an exhausted population.

Iran is one of the world’s great resource rich countries. Yet its people face fuel and electricity shortages. Gas shortages threaten the coming winter. Petrol prices are set to rise. Oil, gas, petrochemical, steel, and utility facilities have already suffered damage. Ports, airports, bridges, and homes have also been hit. The grotesque paradox is that the Iranian people are becoming poorer while the Revolutionary Guard and the clerical establishment continue to devote enormous resources to missiles, drones, proxy warfare, and repression.

Kharg, therefore, represents more than an oil terminal. It represents the financial artery feeding the system. A successful U.S. operation that rendered Kharg unusable could deprive Tehran of a crucial source of hard currency precisely when its finances are under extreme pressure. The objective should be strategic paralysis rather than punishment of the Iranian population. Every effort should be made to minimize civilian casualties and environmental damage while concentrating pressure on the economic and military infrastructure controlled by the regime.

Yet military action alone will never deliver freedom to Iran. This is the crucial lesson Washington must understand. The Islamic Republic has demonstrated remarkable resilience. The assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the elimination of senior IRGC commanders failed to bring down the regime. Mojtaba Khamenei emerged as the new Supreme Leader and the security apparatus adapted. Within the establishment, divisions have appeared between those seeking diplomacy and those demanding continued resistance. Yet the regime remains determined to avoid capitulation. That resilience should never be confused with strength. A dictatorship can survive extraordinary punishment when it retains money, weapons, intelligence services, and control of the streets. Remove those pillars and the equation changes dramatically.

The Iranian people have already shown their willingness to challenge the regime. Nationwide protests have repeatedly exposed the enormous gulf between the population and the ruling establishment. The authorities have responded with executions, arrests, censorship, and intensified enforcement of religious laws. Cafes, ice cream shops, and online businesses have been closed for violating Islamic regulations. This is the behaviour of a frightened regime. Washington should therefore combine economic pressure with an explicit political strategy. The message should be directed over the heads of the mullahs to the 90 million Iranians struggling to survive. America is not waging war against Iran. America is helping Iran’s people dismantle the machinery that has stolen their future.

Advertisement

That distinction matters enormously.

If Kharg were disabled, Tehran would face a financial crisis of unprecedented proportions. But Washington should immediately accompany such action with guarantees that humanitarian supplies, medicine, and food will continue to reach ordinary Iranians. Iranian workers, businesses, and families should hear a clear promise that the purpose of economic pressure is to end the regime’s capacity for repression, aggression, and terrorism. The United States should also make clear that Iran’s future belongs to the Iranian people. There should be no American imposed government. There should be no attempt to install a puppet. The objective should be to create the conditions in which Iranians themselves can establish a democratic government through a free political process.

This is where the organized democratic opposition becomes critical. Military pressure can break the pillars of a dictatorship. Only an organized Iranian democratic movement can replace it. The clerics have spent decades warning that their opponents are powerless. Their greatest fear is precisely the opposite. They fear the moment when economic collapse, military humiliation, and popular rebellion converge. Kharg Island could become the symbol of that convergence. The regime may still possess missiles, drones, secret prisons, and execution chambers. It may still threaten the Strait of Hormuz and gamble with international security. But every day that the economy deteriorates, its capacity to maintain this machinery diminishes.

Advertisement

Iran stands at an historic crossroads. A decisive American strategy should therefore aim beyond bombing targets. It should aim at regime paralysis, while giving the Iranian people confidence that the collapse of the Islamic Republic would open a door to freedom rather than chaos. The mullahs have repeatedly demanded that the Iranian people sacrifice themselves for the regime. The time has come for the opposite message. Let the regime sacrifice its power. Let the Iranian people inherit their country.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament representing Scotland (1999–2014), president of the Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009–14), and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004–14). He is an author and international lecturer on the Middle East. He is the author of "COUNTDOWN TO COLLAPSE – Iran’s Regime on the Brink."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.