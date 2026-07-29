Yes on the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act

It is rare for me to support anything inserting more government into our lives.

However, I'm now looking at one of these exceptions.

It's the AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act.

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The legislation pushes back against automobile manufacturers moving to no longer include AM radio as standard equipment in new cars.

The bill mandates a Department of Transportation rule requiring that all new vehicles manufactured in the U.S. or imported come equipped with an AM radio and the ability to receive AM radio broadcasts.

At first glance, I felt, as I most always do, that what business is it of government to tell manufacturers what they should produce? These companies stay in business because they are the experts in how best to serve their customers.

In the name of disclosure, I am on the board of the National Religious Broadcasters, and NRB supports this legislation for various reasons, one being that AM radio is an important platform for Christian broadcasting.

However, despite my great zeal that all Americans hear the Gospel, I would not support this legislation for that reason. Again, we are talking about suppliers and consumers, and in my view, markets should operate freely and privately, and particular interest groups should not get government involved to protect and mandate what they want.

Given my first reaction to the bill, I was surprised to see the very wide (317 co-sponsors in the House) and very bipartisan support that it has.

I also noted senators—such as Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and the late Lindsey Graham—whom I consider strong conservatives—who are on board as co-sponsors.

The point is that even the free-est of free market thinking economists, even the late, great professor Milton Friedman, recognize there are incidents when government needs to get involved in private transactions.

Generally, economists call these "externalities."

Externalities are costs incurred, often public costs, as a result of the transaction that are not reflected in the transaction that takes place between the private parties.

One of the best-known examples is pollution. A refinery produces gasoline for consumers, but in doing so emits noxious gases into the atmosphere. Government gets involved to deal with this problem.

So, what's the "externality" with AM radio?

I am persuaded in what I read as the national emergency benefits of AM broadcasting.

Here's what my ChatGPT search tells me: "AM signals can travel hundreds of miles, especially at night, allowing one station to cover large regions; High power AM stations often have back-up generators and hardened transmission facilities, allowing them to continue broadcasting when cellular networks, internet service, or local FM stations fail; Many AM stations are designated as Primary Entry Point (PEP) stations. These stations are part of the national communications infrastructure and can broadcast presidential alerts and other emergency information during major disasters."

Another ChatGPT search tells me that Americans are in their cars an average of one and a half to two hours per day.

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Per the analysis, at any given moment, there are 25 million to 35 million Americans in their car.

Fortunately, national emergencies are rare. Soon we will be remembering the horror of Sept. 11, 2001.

With the well-focused emphasis in our country on private life, it is vital to not lose sight of public concerns: attacks, natural disasters, etc.

Though these moments are rare, they are not nonexistent, and when they happen the costs are very, very high. It is vital that every American always has access to emergency information.

Car manufacturers—in particular, those manufacturing electric vehicles—argue that emissions from electric circuitry interfere with the AM signal and it is very costly to insulate against this. Given that most listeners today are getting their signals from sources other than AM, their conclusion is: Just get rid of the AM hardware.

The argument is strong. But the argument for backup and readiness for major emergencies that do occur is, I think, stronger.

Star Parker is founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and author of "Necessary Noise, How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why this is Good News for America" (Hachette 2019).