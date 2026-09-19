As AI Erases Entry-Level Jobs, the Middle East’s Private Sector Is Hiring Its Youth

Across Western corporate hubs, a not-so-subtle and profound crisis is unfolding at the bottom of the corporate ladder. From New York to London, artificial intelligence is rapidly automating the administrative, analytical, and data-entry tasks that traditionally served as the foundational training ground for young university graduates. As major multinational firms thin their junior ranks in the name of algorithmic efficiency utilizing advancements in AI, young professionals face a fundamental structural bottleneck: how do you gain your first five years of career experience when entry-level roles are rapidly disappearing?

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In the Middle East, where over half the population is under 30, this global shift presents both an acute challenge and an extraordinary opportunity. For decades, regional economies relied heavily on bloated government payrolls to absorb emerging talent — a top-down model that fostered economic dependency, drained public coffers, and suffocated private innovation. Today, state budgets can no longer sustain that burden. It is private enterprise that must step up as the region’s employer of first resort — not by resisting technological progress, but by deploying AI to accelerate human capability and foster economic self-reliance.

My perspective on this transition comes from three decades of building private infrastructure under raw and post-conflict conditions. When I returned to the region after earning advanced engineering degrees and a Ph.D. in the Netherlands and serving as a Captain in the Dutch Army, there was virtually no formal corporate ecosystem to speak of in the region. Building foundational private infrastructure — from clean drinking water distribution systems to founding TarinNet, the region’s first wireless network provider — proved to me that sustainable economic resilience cannot be imported, subsidized, or guaranteed by state safety nets. It must be built from the ground up by a disciplined, highly skilled, and local workforce.

Where Western corporate boards too often see AI as a short-term cost-cutting tool to eliminate junior headcount, we view it as a force multiplier for young talent. By creating hundreds of private-sector jobs across our group, we provide university graduates with their critical first career opportunity. Our strategy is not to replace entry-level workers with algorithms, but to equip them with advanced AI tools from their very first day on the job to dramatically increase their productivity.

For generations, the implicit social contract across many developing markets treated government employment as an entitlement. But government payrolls cannot drive innovation, compete in a globalized economy, or cultivate real leadership. Free enterprise must serve as the primary engine for social mobility, offering young people merit-based advancement, rigorous technical skills, and the dignity that comes from creating tangible value for their communities.

Rather than viewing technological disruption as a threat to headcount, forward-looking business leaders must harness artificial intelligence to eliminate administrative delay and elevate junior staff into higher-level responsibilities far faster than traditional career models had once allowed. At NorthLight Holding, we deploy AI across our operations to automate routine administrative tasks, optimize network routing in our telecom divisions, and analyze complex utility logistics. By offloading repetitive data entry to software, an entry-level engineer or project analyst at our firm skips years of mundane clerical work and immediately engages in higher-order problem solving, project management, and strategic execution.

To make this model work on a macro scale, private employers cannot wait for outdated university curricula to adapt to the rapid speed of technological change. Companies must accept their responsibility as educational institutions in their own right. We can address this imperative by investing directly in internal corporate academies and hands-on technical mentorship, taking promising graduates and training them in advanced IT systems, international compliance, and AI-driven workflows.

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As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global employment landscape, my advice to emerging graduates in volatile or developing markets remains anchored in technical fluency and individual initiative: Focus on acquiring practical, market-relevant skills and developing a mindset of continuous learning. AI will not replace motivated young professionals; professionals who know how to leverage AI will replace those who do not. Embrace adaptable skill sets early in your career, and view technology not as a competitor, but as the ultimate lever for your personal growth.

Fundamentally, the rise of artificial intelligence does not spell the end of the entry-level career — it redefines what a young professional can achieve when backed by private capital, modern tools, and free-market opportunity. By empowering our youth to lead alongside technology rather than competing against it, the private sector is proving that free enterprise remains the most effective engine for prosperity and stability in the Middle East and beyond.





Dr. Sarwar Pedawi is the Founder and Chairman of NorthLight Holding, an Erbil/Dubai-headquartered corporate group operating across telecommunications, IT infrastructure, energy, and consumer goods in the Middle East. A former refugee, he holds a Ph.D. and served as a Captain in the Dutch Army.

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